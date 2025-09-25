Ethena Scores $20M From M2 Capital to Push USDe Into Middle East Portfolios

TLDR :

M2 Capital invested $20M in Ethena ($ENA) to strengthen Middle East crypto access through regulated offerings.

access Ethena’s USDe and sUSDe model blends synthetic dollars with staking rewards, reaching $14B TVL since launch.

M2 Global Wealth will integrate Ethena into its wealth management platform for clients seeking crypto exposure.

UAE’s regulatory clarity supports M2’s strategy to expand Ethena adoption in Middle Eastern crypto markets.



Crypto adoption in the Middle East has gotten a major boost. M2 Capital has put $20 million into Ethena (ENA), backing its synthetic dollar protocol. The move reflects rising demand for regulated crypto exposure in the region.

Investors are looking for secure ways to access yield-bearing digital assets. This deal sets the stage for more regional players to enter the space.

M2 Capital Bets $20M on Ethena

Abu Dhabi-based M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of M2 Holdings, confirmed the $20 million investment through a press release on September 25. The funding targets Ethena, the protocol behind USDe and sUSDe, two crypto-native stable assets designed to deliver yield.

Ethena has become one of the fastest-growing protocols since its 2024 launch, surpassing $14 billion in total value locked. Its model combines crypto collateral with delta-neutral hedging to keep USDe stable while sUSDe generates rewards from staking and derivatives strategies.

M2 Global Wealth Limited will integrate Ethena’s products into its client offering. The firm said this will allow investors to access regulated custody, liquidity solutions, and yield opportunities directly from its platform.

The investment also follows M2’s previous stake in the Sui Foundation. This pattern signals that the group is positioning itself as a bridge between institutional capital and crypto-native products.

Middle East Crypto Adoption and Ethena’s Role

The UAE has become one of the fastest-growing digital asset hubs, offering a clear regulatory framework for crypto businesses. M2 Holdings is using its regional network to help Ethena expand across these markets.

According to the press statement, the strategy is designed to give M2’s clients more ways to allocate capital into the growing crypto economy. The plan includes delivering treasury optimization and regulated custody solutions tied to Ethena’s products.

Ethena’s structure aims to offer investors exposure to stablecoin-like assets with yield potential that rivals traditional savings options. In 2025, sUSDe returns hit 14 percent in favorable market conditions, according to the project’s data.

M2 said the partnership is meant to raise trust and transparency standards for digital assets in the Middle East, where institutional adoption is accelerating. Ethena’s research lead Conor Ryder said synthetic dollars are one of the most important innovations in crypto right now.

The post Ethena Scores $20M From M2 Capital to Push USDe Into Middle East Portfolios appeared first on Blockonomi.