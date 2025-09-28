The post Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH. Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases. Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens. The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million. This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders. Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter). The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders. Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion. Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders. Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55… The post Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH. Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases. Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens. The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million. This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders. Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter). The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders. Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion. Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders. Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55…

Ether.fi Foundation Executes $7.1M ETHFI Buyback, Fueling DeFi Scarcity Debate

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:00
Key Points:
  • Ether.fi buys 127,000 ETHFI tokens with protocol revenue of 51 ETH.
  • Weekly buybacks exceed $7.1M in total purchases.
  • Market eyes scarcity potential in DeFi-focused governance tokens.

The ether.fi Foundation utilized 51 ETH, equivalent to approximately $205,000, for repurchasing 127,000 ETHFI tokens in late September 2025, increasing the total buyback to over $7.1 million.

This buyback strategy highlights ether.fi’s commitment to reducing supply and enhancing token value, sparking increased interest in ETHFI and sETHFI among DeFi stakeholders.

Ether.fi’s $7.1M ETHFI Buyback Strategy Unveiled

Ether.fi Foundation completed a buyback of 127,000 ETHFI tokens this week, investing approximately $205,000 from its protocol revenue. This action marks part of a strategic buyback initiative, having accumulated over $7.1 million in total ETHFI repurchases. CEO Mike Silagadze plays a leading role in executing these strategic measures, constantly updating developments on X (Twitter).

The buyback is expected to enforce positive buy pressure on ETHFI, reducing its circulating supply significantly. By prudently allocating protocol revenue to these repurchases, ether.fi aims to amplify token value, rendering its governance more appealing to stakeholders.

Market observers note parallels to successful buyback models in DeFi, noting Silagadze’s speculative public remarks on X regarding potential scarcity impact. His statement drew trade analyst attention by illustrating hypothetical scenarios showcasing DeFi’s transformative potential via scarcity, prompting extensive community discussion.

Ethereum’s Price Amid Market Volatility: Key Analysis

Did you know? Historical buybacks often attempt to recreate bitcoin halving-like scarcity by reducing supply, enhancing price stability and increasing value for token holders.

Ethereum’s current price is $4,000.42, falling by 1.07% over the last day. Per CoinMarketCap, its market cap stands at $482.86 billion with a dominance of 12.81%. Trading volume hit $25.25 billion, reflecting a sharp decline of 53.82%. Meanwhile, its 90-day gain is notable at 64.08%.



Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:55 UTC on September 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research team suggests the buyback strategy could reinforce governance stability and pricing strength across ETHFI and related tokens. Historical patterns suggest buybacks potentially boost investor confidence, supportive of long-term valuation enhancements within the DeFi ecosystem.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/etherfi-ethfi-buyback-strategy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC.
