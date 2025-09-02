Ether Machine raises $654M in ETH in private financing ahead of Nasdaq listing

2025/09/02
Ethereum-focused firm The Ether Machine secured $654 million in private financing from Jeffrey Berns, aiming to go public with over 495,000 ETH on its books.

Crypto company The Ether Machine secured $654 million in a private financing round, collecting 150,000 Ether from prominent Ethereum advocate Jeffrey Berns.

The funds will be transferred to the company’s wallet later this week, according to a Tuesday report by Reuters. Berns, known for his early investments in Ethereum infrastructure and Web3 initiatives, will join the board of directors.

The raise is part of the company’s broader strategy to build a substantial Ether (ETH) treasury ahead of its anticipated Nasdaq debut later this year.

