Ether Machine secures $654M ahead of Nasdaq listing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:42
GET
GET$0.008575-6.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09807+0.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001634+5.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017566-4.21%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-3.64%

Ether Machine has raised $654 million in a private ether financing round, with 150,000 ETH contributed by longtime Ethereum supporter Jeffrey Berns.

The investment expands the firm’s treasury and places Berns on its board of directors as the company prepares to list publicly, according to Reuters.

The listing will take place through a merger with Dynamix Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025. Shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ETHM, and filings suggest the deal could unlock more than $1.6 billion in additional funding.

Following the announcement, Ether Machine reported holding 495,362 ETH, valued at roughly $2.16 billion, while reserving $367.1 million for future acquisitions. Unlike traditional funds that passively store digital assets, the company intends to pursue an active strategy, deploying capital through staking, restaking, and carefully selected decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

This approach reflects a broader shift in institutional exposure to Ethereum, which accelerated after U.S. regulators approved spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2024. While such strategies may generate higher yields than simple holding, they may also introduce risks, including limited liquidity, validator exit queues, and potential vulnerabilities within DeFi markets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/ether-machine-secures-654m

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005849+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.797+1.68%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.81%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005511+4.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.53-1.43%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-1.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011372-2.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch