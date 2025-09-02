Ether Machine Secures $654M in Ether, Plans Nasdaq Listing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 21:09
Capverse
CAP$0.06971-0.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017727-4.48%
Wink
LIKE$0.011152-3.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.15002+0.46%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06438+23.45%
Key Points:
  • Ether Machine secures 150,000 ETH valued at $654 million.
  • Jeffrey Berns leads investment and joins board, marking confidence in institutional focus.
  • Listing on Nasdaq aims to attract institutional Ethereum investments.

Ether Machine has secured 150,000 ether, valued at approximately $654 million, from Jeffrey Berns, joining its board as the company plans to list on Nasdaq.

This funding round boosts Ether Machine’s institutional credibility and market exposure, signaling Ethereum’s growing acceptance among major investors.

Private Placement: $654M in ETH Secured by Ether Machine

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman of Ether Machine, emphasized that the capital engaged from someone with Berns’ understanding is transformative. Berns himself expressed excitement to contribute to expanding Ethereum’s market position. Market anticipation is high, reflecting potential implications for Ethereum’s adoption.

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman, The Ether Machine, “Securing this amount of capital from a single investor – particularly from someone with Jeff’s understanding and leadership in Ethereum – is a transformative milestone as we prepare for our public debut. We are grateful for Jeff’s confidence in our strategy, and I look forward to partnering with him to build the best-in-class ether-producing machine.”

Analyzing Ethereum’s Institutional Growth and Future Listing

Did you know? In the past, ether-focused initiatives have boosted market liquidity significantly, mirroring the growth seen with Bitcoin-focused public vehicles like GBTC when they first launched.

CoinMarketCap reports that Ethereum’s current price is $4,382.47, with a market cap of $528.99 billion. The 24-hour trading volume reached $34.61 billion, indicating a 9.67% change. ETH has seen a -0.64% decline in the past 24 hours but had 71.66% growth over 60 days, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:10 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights potential regulatory recognition and broader acceptance of Ethereum as an institutional asset. With substantial funding, Ether Machine demonstrates Ethereum’s market resilience, potentially stimulating more developments in ETH-focused infrastructures.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ether-machine-secured-654m-nasdaq/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01598+1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005902+0.51%
Pi Network
PI$0.34261-0.16%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.000184-4.61%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,186.41+2.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]