Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M

After making nearly $7 million in four months, this savvy trader lost nearly all his gains in just two days, illustrating the unpredictability of the crypto markets.

A cryptocurrency trader who recently grew their account from $125,000 to more than $43 million was almost liquidated on Wednesday for $6.2 million after Ether briefly fell near the $4,000 level.

The liquidation took place on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid as Ether (ETH) dipped close to the $4,000 leve amid a broader market correction, highlighting the volatility that can catch even seasoned traders off guard.

It comes two days after the trader turned an initial investment of $125,000 into over $43 million at its peak before locking in nearly $7 million worth of profit on Monday, Cointelegraph reported.

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
