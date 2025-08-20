Ether trader nearly wiped out after epic run from $125K to $43M

After making nearly $7 million in four months, this savvy trader lost nearly all his gains in just two days, illustrating the unpredictability of the crypto markets.

A cryptocurrency trader who recently grew their account from $125,000 to more than $43 million was almost liquidated on Wednesday for $6.2 million after Ether briefly fell near the $4,000 level.

The liquidation took place on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid as Ether (ETH) dipped close to the $4,000 leve amid a broader market correction, highlighting the volatility that can catch even seasoned traders off guard.

It comes two days after the trader turned an initial investment of $125,000 into over $43 million at its peak before locking in nearly $7 million worth of profit on Monday, Cointelegraph reported.

Read more