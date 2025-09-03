Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Par : PANews
2025/09/03 20:05

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.

