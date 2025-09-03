Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.