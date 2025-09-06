Etherealize raises $40 million in funding, Vitalik Buterin participates, and aims to be the face of Ethereum.

Par : PANews
2025/09/06 10:30
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00598+32.88%
Vice
VICE$0.0179-25.35%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05487+1.83%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001593-0.80%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004127-3.66%

By Eric, Foresight News

Fortune magazine reported on the evening of September 3rd (Beijing time) that Etherealize had secured $40 million in funding, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm, with participation from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Electric Capital and Paradigm have been known to invest heavily in Web3, particularly in the Ethereum ecosystem, and both are key players in supporting Ethereum DATs going public. However, the involvement of both Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation is a rare occurrence.

Etherealize is very concise in its self-introduction, describing itself as "the institutional-grade product, business development, and marketing arm of the Ethereum ecosystem" in its X profile. Its website only mentions its vision of "reinventing Wall Street" and "bringing the world to Ethereum through research, content, and products." Regarding its products, Etherealize is targeting institutional-grade infrastructure, providing the issuance, management, and settlement of tokenized assets, as well as the corresponding automated compliance infrastructure. It also plans to introduce privacy features through zero-knowledge proofs.

Etherealize claims to have an engineering team with extensive Ethereum expertise, a leadership team with decades of experience in financial institutions, and access to the SEC, Treasury, and Congress to shape rulemaking. Western investment institutions have always been generous with their bets on large-scale B2B businesses, but investing substantial capital in a startup like this is clearly a "people" investment. The author has also uncovered some clues in the team's composition.

The most notable figure on the Etherealize team was co-founder Danny Ryan, who made significant contributions to The Merge and the launch of the Ethereum Beacon Chain, but left the Ethereum Foundation last September. In a farewell letter posted on Github, Ryan explained his departure as due to personal reasons. Perhaps at that moment, he realized that simply nitpicking on technical issues would not advance Ethereum further, and that the right approach was to leverage his technical expertise to support teams that could bring Ethereum to the world.

In terms of technology, Zash Obront, co-founder and CTO of Etherealize, was the co-founder of Scribe Media, a book publishing service provider. In August 2021, he joined Snowcap Technology as a security researcher. The company focuses on the security field and provides security services in areas such as AI, VPN, WIFI, and enterprise systems.

The other two founding engineers, also responsible for technical aspects, have distinguished backgrounds. Alec Charbonneau previously served as a product manager at Circle, the first publicly listed stablecoin, and later as a software engineer at Stellar, a similarly focused settlement platform like Ripple. Alex Wilton previously held product management positions at Tesla and Rivian, another electric vehicle company that raised over $10 billion in funding in 2021.

Jay Katz, Product CEO, has a resume closely tied to strategy, having held positions in finance, software, smart hardware, law firms, and consulting firms. His LinkedIn listing indicates his actual position as CEO of Lending Market Solutions. Collaborating with him in Credit Operations is Jennifer Laino, a veteran of the financial industry, having previously served as Assistant Vice President at Lehman Brothers, Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Advisor to Blackstone Group.

Co-founder and CEO Vivek Raman, who also has years of experience in the financial lending sector, previously held senior credit management positions at Morgan Stanley, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura. In September 2021, he joined Celsius, which collapsed during the 2022 bear market, as a senior DeFi researcher. He then joined BitOoda, a digital asset investment bank that completed its Series A funding round in early 2023, as General Manager. At BitOoda, he focused on bringing institutions into the Ethereum and L2 ecosystem.

Clearly, Etherealize's plan to "bring Wall Street to Ethereum" initially targeted the credit sector. I suspect its implementation will involve integrating stablecoins with an on-chain lending system. Of course, this type of product, unlike DeFi, may simply provide solutions for financial institutions.

In terms of marketing and operations, Etherealize selected candidates with extensive experience in Web3. Marketing Director Valeria Salazar previously served as Head of Marketing Strategy and Head of Developer and Ecosystem Relations at Phi Labs. Business Operations Manager Morgan Takach, formerly Head of Strategy and Operations at Polyhedra, was selected.

Etherealize's claim of extensive experience in both Web3 and finance is well-founded, capitalizing on the growing trend of institutional investors experimenting with asset tokenization. Using Ethereum to reshape finance has been a well-told story since the beginning of DeFi Summer. Even as traditional institutions are experimenting with on-chain asset transfers, the true scale of this business remains uncertain. However, building a bridge between Ethereum and Wall Street is a worthwhile direction for Ethereum to explore.

Beyond its specific business, Etherealize also explicitly stated on its website that it aims to serve as Ethereum's "spokesperson" to promote global adoption of Ethereum and its Layer 2 ecosystem. Overall, Etherealize is taking over the "go-to-market" aspects of the Ethereum Foundation, which were previously underperforming, through a commercial company. The specific results are worth anticipating.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
Union
U$0.00975-12.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,032.15-0.27%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:12
Partager
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01672+0.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
Partager
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Sidekick
K$0.1513-3.44%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1307-0.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00159-0.93%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.