Ethereum $5,000 Momentum Signals Shift to Reserve Asset

Ethereum’s rally toward the $5,000 mark is reframing its role in global markets. The asset is transitioning from a speculative token into a reserve choice for institutions and large-scale investors.

A CryptoQuant report revealed that surging ETF inflows, aggressive whale accumulation, and record staking levels are driving this change.

Ethereum ETFs Anchor Institutional Demand

According to the report, Ethereum ETFs have emerged as a defining catalyst in this rally. The nine US-listed funds now hold roughly 6.7 million ETH—almost double the level seen when the market rally began in April.

This expansion followed record inflows of nearly $10 billion between July and August. The surge cemented ETFs as the preferred vehicle for institutional exposure.

While September has shown a slower pace, the funds still attracted more than $640 million in new capital last week, according to SoSoValue data.

That momentum signals growing investor reliance on ETFs not only as an entry point but also as a way to sustain long-term allocations in the crypto asset.

Moreover, large ETH holders appear to be reinforcing this pattern. CryptoQuant data shows that wallets controlling between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH accumulated approximately 6 million coins during the same period.

Their combined reserves reached a record 20.6 million ETH, mirroring Bitcoin’s early trajectory after ETF approvals, when institutional players raced to establish positions.

Staking and Network Activity Tighten Supply

Aside from the above factors, Ethereum staking activity is locking up more ETH than ever before.

Data from CryptoQuant showed that Ethereum investors have locked up an additional 2.5 million ETH since May, pushing the total amount of staked ETH to 36.2 million. According to Dune Analytics data, this represents nearly 30% of Ethereum’s total supply.

Total Ethereum Staked. Source: CryptoQuant

This steady increase reduces the top crypto’s circulating supply and reinforces its upward price pressure. It also signals that investors are committed to ETH for the long term and not short-term speculative plays.

Another strong piece of evidence showing that Ethereum’s market role has significantly changed is the acceleration of its on-chain utility.

According to CryptoQuant, Ethereum’s daily transactions spiked to 1.7 million in mid-August, and the number of active addresses on the network reached a high of 800,000.

Ethereum Transaction Count. Source: CryptoQuant

At the same time, smart contract calls broke past 12 million per day, which is an unprecedented level in prior cycles.

This activity level underscores Ethereum’s growing role as the backbone for decentralized finance, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Notably, the network has the highest total value locked and adoption rate for each sector.

Taken together, these developments point to a structural realignment that shows that Ethereum’s valuation rests on more than market sentiment.

Indeed, it is increasingly positioned as a functional backbone for digital commerce. At the same time, it has become a strategic holding for large-scale investors seeking exposure to the emerging crypto industry.