Ethereum Adds $5B in Stablecoins, Hits All-Time High of $165B

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/08 19:27
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683-2.14%

TLDR:

  • Ethereum added around $5 billion in stablecoins over the past week.
  • The total stablecoin supply on Ethereum reached a record high of $165 billion.
  • Ethereum now holds a 57% market share in stablecoins across all blockchains.
  • The amount of tokenized gold on Ethereum doubled this year and reached $2.4 billion.
  • Ethereum leads tokenized commodities with a 77% share which rises to 97 percent with Polygon included.

Ethereum added approximately $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, reaching an all-time high of $165 billion. This figure represents more than double its stablecoin supply since January 2024, as reported by Token Terminal. Ethereum continues to lead the market in tokenized assets, including gold and US Treasurys.

Ethereum Sees Surge in Stablecoin Activity

Ethereum added nearly $1 billion in stablecoins daily last week, pushing total supply to record highs. Token Terminal reported a $165 billion stablecoin supply on Ethereum, marking the highest level recorded so far. RWA.xyz listed a slightly lower figure of $158.5 billion, but it still set a new peak.

Ethereum dominates the stablecoin space, maintaining a strong 57% share of the total market across blockchains. Tron follows with 27%, while Solana remains in third place with less than 4%. This growth reflects increased demand for trusted, decentralized financial infrastructure.

Ethereum’s consistent growth is driven by market preference for secure and credible onchain systems. It has remained the primary network for issuing dollar-pegged digital assets. Data shows steady accumulation of these tokens in large volumes each week.

ETH Leads in Tokenized Gold and Commodities

Token Terminal reported $2.4 billion worth of tokenized gold on Ethereum, also at an all-time high. This value has doubled since January 2024, indicating strong interest in onchain commodity exposure. RWA.xyz confirmed this growth and noted Ethereum’s dominance in the sector.

Ethereum holds a 77% market share for tokenized commodities, which increases to 97% when including Polygon. This leadership demonstrates its strength in managing real-world assets securely and transparently. Institutional adoption continues to grow across various asset classes.

Tokenized gold is the latest commodity finding traction on Ethereum, further validating its role as a financial layer. The network provides a neutral and permissionless platform, attracting both retail and institutional participation. Analysts suggest this trend will continue expanding into other asset categories.

US Treasurys, Ether Demand Drive Market Momentum

Ethereum now controls over 70% of the market for tokenized US Treasurys, the second-largest asset class onchain. Private credit remains the largest, but Ethereum’s share in Treasurys highlights rising institutional use. This demand has also impacted Ether’s price performance significantly.

Ether has surged more than 200% since April, reaching near $5,000 by August 24. Treasury corporations accumulated nearly 4% of the Ether supply in just five months. According to Anthony Sassano, Ethereum’s “credible neutrality” underpins this rapid growth.

Fidelity launched its tokenized US Treasurys fund, FDIT, on Ethereum, valued at $203.6 million. RWA.xyz confirmed the fund’s onchain launch on September 1. Ethereum remains the platform of choice for tokenizing global financial products.

The post Ethereum Adds $5B in Stablecoins, Hits All-Time High of $165B appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04366+7.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09938-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Partager
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.01005-9.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004783+1.37%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001499+0.33%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Partager
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4373+2.77%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.78%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05728-4.48%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Blockchain Group set to expand trading of its Bitcoin-backed shares via US OTCID listing