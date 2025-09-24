The post Ethereum and Solana: Are Institutions Driving the Next Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Citi’s $4,300 ETH forecast and Solana’s $300M treasury pivot highlight big-money moves pushing both tokens into blue-chip status. Ethereum and Solana have kicked September into gear with headlines that signal institutional strength. Citi raised its ETH target, a $300M treasury pivot put Solana into mainstream finance, and analysts highlighted both as “blue chips” of the …The post Ethereum and Solana: Are Institutions Driving the Next Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Citi’s $4,300 ETH forecast and Solana’s $300M treasury pivot highlight big-money moves pushing both tokens into blue-chip status. Ethereum and Solana have kicked September into gear with headlines that signal institutional strength. Citi raised its ETH target, a $300M treasury pivot put Solana into mainstream finance, and analysts highlighted both as “blue chips” of the …

Ethereum and Solana: Are Institutions Driving the Next Rally?

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/24 21:58
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003083-0.61%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.10114+1.09%
Ethereum
ETH$4,168.73-0.48%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00049+13.95%
MAGAX

The post Ethereum and Solana: Are Institutions Driving the Next Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Citi’s $4,300 ETH forecast and Solana’s $300M treasury pivot highlight big-money moves pushing both tokens into blue-chip status.

Ethereum and Solana have kicked September into gear with headlines that signal institutional strength. Citi raised its ETH target, a $300M treasury pivot put Solana into mainstream finance, and analysts highlighted both as “blue chips” of the digital asset space. But while big caps offer stability, presales like MAGAX are catching retail attention because the outsized gains usually come before assets mature.

The MAGAX presale is live—secure tokens today before the next price jump.

Citi’s $4,300 Ether Target Shows Wall Street Confidence

ETH is being positioned as a yield-bearing institutional asset.

Citi Research issued a forecast on Sept 16 setting a $4,300 year-end target for Ethereum, with a bull-case projection of $6,400. The bank cited staking yields, tokenization, and ETF inflows as the drivers pushing ETH toward long-term credibility in portfolio allocation.

Fundstrat’s Mark Newton also highlighted ETH’s near-term potential, calling dips into the $4,400–$4,375 area buy opportunities and projecting a surge to $5,500 by mid-October.

Citi

A $300M Corporate Pivot Puts Solana on Treasury Playbooks

Institutional adoption of SOL is accelerating in 2025.

Brera Holdings announced a $300 million private placement led by ARK Invest and UAE’s Pulsar Group, rebranding as Solmate and shifting strategy to accumulate and stake Solana. The stock spiked over 200% intraday before retracing, showing how corporate Solana plays can now move markets far beyond crypto exchanges.

Citi

Upgrades and Derivatives Add Fuel to SOL’s Momentum

Network improvements and trader positioning are reinforcing growth.

On Sept 2, Solana’s community voted with 98% approval to pass the Alpenglow upgrade, aimed at strengthening scalability and performance. Analysts say this type of network progress is a signal institutions look for before deploying serious capital.

On the market side, Solana futures open interest hit highs this month, with CME OI at 8.12M SOL on Sept 12 before easing slightly. Even after the pullback, derivatives traders are pricing in volatility and paying premiums above 15% annualized, pointing to continued appetite.

ETH and SOL are blue chips now—MAGAX is still early.

Retail vs. Institutional: Where the Big Gains Really Are

Wall Street seeks steady yield, but retail still hunts for 10x plays.

While institutional flows into ETH and SOL add credibility to the market, they also change the game. Once tokens reach “blue chip” status, they attract ETFs, pension funds, and balance sheet allocations — which in turn dampen volatility and compress ROI. That’s great for risk-adjusted returns, but less exciting for retail investors who remember what it was like to turn $500 into life-changing gains during the DOGE or SHIB runs.

Presales remain the hunting ground for those asymmetric bets. By design, they offer lower entry points, capped allocations, and community-driven momentum before institutions can step in. MAGAX, for instance, has tied presale mechanics to viral culture through its Meme-to-Earn model, ensuring that those who create the hype also share in the upside. This “early-stage advantage” is why retail investors continue to pour into presales even while institutional capital focuses on ETH and SOL.

If ETH and SOL represent the new financial mainstream, presales like MAGAX are where the next breakout stories are being written.

Why Presales Like MAGAX Matter in a Blue-Chip Market

Retail investors chase the asymmetry institutions no longer get.

ETH and SOL’s “blue-chip” status is good news for market stability but caps explosive upside. For retail, the opportunity lies in presales like MAGAX, a project that blends meme virality with AI-powered fairness. By filtering bots and rewarding real creators, MAGAX aims to turn cultural momentum into measurable incentives. Its stage-based presale creates scarcity and urgency, echoing the mechanics that drove early hype cycles minus the manipulation.

The Takeaway: Institutions Build Credibility, Presales Drive Upside

Big money is crowding into ETH and SOL—retail is looking at MAGAX.

Ethereum and Solana now carry liquidity, research coverage, and corporate adoption. For investors seeking stability, they’re logical picks. For those seeking multi-X potential, however, MAGAX offers the chance to capture exponential growth before the crowd arrives.

Explore the MAGAX presale now before the next stage sells out.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Partager
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO