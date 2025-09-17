Ethereum-based ‘travel stamps’: American Express’ bold Web3 gamble, explained

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 03:20
Vice
VICE$0.02028+0.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08813+2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017231+0.88%
Boost
BOOST$0.08437-9.36%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02083+2.71%

Journalist

Posted: September 16, 2025

Key Takeaways

What new travel feature has American Express introduced?

American Express launched “travel stamps” and a revamped Amex Travel App, blending premium travel services with Web3 innovation.

Why is this significant for the crypto ecosystem?

It highlights the growing adoption of NFTs and blockchain in mainstream services, showing how Web3 is shaping everyday travel experiences.

In a surprising turn of events, American Express has rolled out Ethereum [ETH]-based digital collectibles minted as NFTs on Coinbase’s Base network, as part of its newly enhanced travel app.

Framed as a way to make journeys more memorable and personalized, Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said, 

American Express makes more plans

Alongside the NFT stamps, American Express is also debuting its revamped Amex Travel App, designed as an all-in-one digital companion to streamline every stage of the journey.

Elaborating on the same, Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs, said, 

Eligible Card Members can collect blockchain-backed digital Stamps that capture the essence of their international travels, customizable with personal highlights and easily shareable with friends and family.

The surge in crypto usage for travel

Data from Triple.A showed that currently, over 560 million people own cryptocurrencies globally. In 2024, 14% of digital currency transactions were spent on travel and hospitality.

Additionally, airlines that adopted digital currency payments saw a notable 40% boost in bookings, highlighting the growing influence of crypto in the travel sector.

This coincided with the stock price of American Express seeing a modest boost following the announcement, trading at $327.26, up 0.60%, according to Google Finance.

Even as American Express rides a modest market boost from its travel-tech push, Ethereum is marking a far larger milestone. 

With its symbolic NFT torch relay and dominance in NFT trading volumes, Ethereum underscores both its cultural influence and technical strength across the crypto ecosystem.

Previous: BNB: Short-term weakness coming? 2 key levels hold the answer
Next: Ethereum Foundation eyes AI economy with new ERC-8004 standard – Details

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-based-travel-stamps-american-express-bold-web3-gamble-explained/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16261+1.58%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Partager
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010117-1.26%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.636+1.18%
Xai
XAI$0.05085+0.73%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.010525+3.58%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa