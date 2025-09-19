Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3

The Ethereum network team has confirmed the launch dates for the Fusaka hard fork.

The testnet will start in October, and the main network will be updated on December 3.

Fusaka is expected to disrupt Ethereum by gradually increasing blockchain capacity.

Ethereum developers have confirmed the launch dates of the Fusaka update. It is planned to be activated on the main network on December 3, 2025, after a series of deployments on test networks. This was reported by analyst Christine Kim after the weekly All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) #165 call.

According to the plan, the Fusaka update will be rolled out as follows:

Holesky — October 1;

Sepolia — October 14;

Hoodi — October 28;

Mainnet — December 3.

It was also confirmed that blob capacity will increase in two stages after Fusaka is activated:

In the first week — from 6/9 to 10/15;

In the second week — up to 14/21.

Fusaka will be the next major Ethereum hard fork after Pectra, which was successfully activated on May 7, 2025. Pectra contained 11 enhancement inputs (EIPs), and its deployment was called the largest since Merge.

The Ethereum Foundation is also actively preparing for the release of Fusaka. on 15 September, the organization announced a contest for auditors on the Sherlock platform with a $2 million prize pool. Its goal is to identify vulnerabilities in the code before the main release. The contest will last for four weeks.

At the same time, the network is undergoing changes at the level of testnet infrastructure. In early September, the Ethereum Foundation announced the closure of Holesky, which will be discontinued two weeks after Fusaka is installed. This decision was made after technical difficulties during the deployment of Pectra.

Fusaka, like previous hard forks, is expected to make the network more scalable, and the gradual increase in blockchain capacity will be the basis for further updates, including Glamsterdam, which has already been announced for 2026.