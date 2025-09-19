Ethereum developers have confirmed the launch dates of the Fusaka update. It is planned to be activated on the main network on December 3, 2025, after a series of deployments on test networks. This was reported by analyst Christine Kim after the weekly All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) #165 call. “Important decisions were made at […] Сообщение Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.Ethereum developers have confirmed the launch dates of the Fusaka update. It is planned to be activated on the main network on December 3, 2025, after a series of deployments on test networks. This was reported by analyst Christine Kim after the weekly All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) #165 call. “Important decisions were made at […] Сообщение Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Ethereum blockchain plans to launch Fusaka hard fork on the mainnet on December 3

Par : Incrypted
2025/09/19 18:32
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00004332+14.36%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4513-1.89%
  • The Ethereum network team has confirmed the launch dates for the Fusaka hard fork.
  • The testnet will start in October, and the main network will be updated on December 3.
  • Fusaka is expected to disrupt Ethereum by gradually increasing blockchain capacity.

Ethereum developers have confirmed the launch dates of the Fusaka update. It is planned to be activated on the main network on December 3, 2025, after a series of deployments on test networks. This was reported by analyst Christine Kim after the weekly All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) #165 call.

According to the plan, the Fusaka update will be rolled out as follows:

  • Holesky — October 1;
  • Sepolia — October 14;
  • Hoodi — October 28;
  • Mainnet — December 3.

It was also confirmed that blob capacity will increase in two stages after Fusaka is activated:

  • In the first week — from 6/9 to 10/15;
  • In the second week — up to 14/21.

Fusaka will be the next major Ethereum hard fork after Pectra, which was successfully activated on May 7, 2025. Pectra contained 11 enhancement inputs (EIPs), and its deployment was called the largest since Merge.

The Ethereum Foundation is also actively preparing for the release of Fusaka. on 15 September, the organization announced a contest for auditors on the Sherlock platform with a $2 million prize pool. Its goal is to identify vulnerabilities in the code before the main release. The contest will last for four weeks.

At the same time, the network is undergoing changes at the level of testnet infrastructure. In early September, the Ethereum Foundation announced the closure of Holesky, which will be discontinued two weeks after Fusaka is installed. This decision was made after technical difficulties during the deployment of Pectra.

Fusaka, like previous hard forks, is expected to make the network more scalable, and the gradual increase in blockchain capacity will be the basis for further updates, including Glamsterdam, which has already been announced for 2026.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,322.51-0.67%
Boom
BOOM$0.009171-0.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04453+0.58%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14014+5.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001881-2.03%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.88%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003422-2.47%
KIND
KIND$0.00614-14.19%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE