Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding

Pepeto ($PEPETO) is wrapping up Stage 10 of its presale, with overall investment now surpassing $6.28 million and millions of tokens sold. With Stage 10 now active, Pepeto has already sold a significant portion of its presale allocation.

Pepeto’s Growth Overview

Several key factors are fueling Pepeto’s milestone presale:

Ethereum-Based Foundation : Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities.

Viral Community Engagement : Over 100,000 active followers across socials continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025.

Dual Security Audits : Fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving cautious investors more confidence in the project’s legitimacy.

Strategic Tokenomics : A fixed supply of 420T tokens, mirroring Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth.

Utility-Backed Ecosystem : A demo version of the Pepeto Exchange has already been displayed on socials, showcasing the zero-fee exchange, swap tech, and bridge. Applications are opening for Web3 projects to list in Stage 2.

While its branding taps into meme culture, Pepeto is positioning itself as a token with real value. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap, and a cross-chain bridge, while staking rewards of 242% APY incentivize long-term holding. The project has also completed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added assurance of security.

Reaching $6,287,248 in total investment places Pepeto among the most notable meme coins gaining significant backing. The team behind this project believes that with this level of capital raised, they'll be able to drive global marketing efforts, secure top-tier listings, and expand ecosystem functions that strengthen long-term adoption.

Pepeto’s Demo Exchange Displayed Before Listing

One of Pepeto’s strongest signals of seriousness is the release of its demo exchange ahead of listing, as well as its story being derived from the frog themed project PEPE. Shared across its official social channels, the demo showcases how the platform will function as a hub for meme coin trading. By opening the door for legitimate projects to apply for listings, Pepeto is positioning itself as more than just a presale token, it is setting up infrastructure to support the sector long-term.

Decentralized News Video mentioning Pepeto:

This kind of development doesn’t just create short-term awareness. It gives users a glimpse of the product in action, adding credibility and offering a pathway for consistent activity once the exchange goes live.

Countdown to Pepeto’s Launch

Built on Ethereum and backed by a growing community of over 100,000, Pepeto is making its case as a contender in the meme projects space of 2025. With its zero-fee exchange, swap, bridge, and staking rewards of 242% APY, the project combines meme appeal with tangible functionality, a mix rarely seen in this category.

About $PEPETO

Pepeto is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that merges the viral appeal of meme culture with the robust utility of a next-generation ecosystem. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, high-yield staking and hype, $PEPETO is setting a new standard for what a meme coin can achieve in 2025 and beyond.

