Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/24 02:49
B
B$0.54743+0.71%
Threshold
T$0.01703+0.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.05675+3.99%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.65+0.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10013-2.12%

Dubai, UAE, August 23rd, 2025, Chainwire

Pepeto ($PEPETO) is wrapping up Stage 10 of its presale, with overall investment now surpassing $6.28 million and millions of tokens sold. With Stage 10 now active, Pepeto has already sold a significant portion of its presale allocation.

Pepeto’s Growth Overview

Several key factors are fueling Pepeto’s milestone presale:

  • Ethereum-Based Foundation : Built on Ethereum, Pepeto benefits from the security and recognition of the network while introducing unique utilities.
  • Viral Community Engagement : Over 100,000 active followers across socials continue to amplify Pepeto’s story, making it one of the most discussed presales of 2025.
  • Dual Security Audits : Fully audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving cautious investors more confidence in the project’s legitimacy.
  • Strategic Tokenomics : A fixed supply of 420T tokens, mirroring Pepe, with allocations for presale, staking (242% APY), marketing, and liquidity, designed to support sustainable growth.
  • Utility-Backed Ecosystem : A demo version of the Pepeto Exchange has already been displayed on socials, showcasing the zero-fee exchange, swap tech, and bridge. Applications are opening for Web3 projects to list in Stage 2.

While its branding taps into meme culture, Pepeto is positioning itself as a token with real value. Its ecosystem includes a zero-fee exchange, PepetoSwap, and a cross-chain bridge, while staking rewards of 242% APY incentivize long-term holding. The project has also completed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving added assurance of security.

Reaching $6,287,248 in total investment places Pepeto among the most notable meme coins gaining significant backing. The team behind this project believes that with this level of capital raised, they'll be able to drive global marketing efforts, secure top-tier listings, and expand ecosystem functions that strengthen long-term adoption.

Pepeto’s Demo Exchange Displayed Before Listing

One of Pepeto’s strongest signals of seriousness is the release of its demo exchange ahead of listing, as well as its story being derived from the frog themed project PEPE. Shared across its official social channels, the demo showcases how the platform will function as a hub for meme coin trading. By opening the door for legitimate projects to apply for listings, Pepeto is positioning itself as more than just a presale token, it is setting up infrastructure to support the sector long-term.

Decentralized News Video mentioning Pepeto:

This kind of development doesn’t just create short-term awareness. It gives users a glimpse of the product in action, adding credibility and offering a pathway for consistent activity once the exchange goes live.

Countdown to Pepeto’s Launch

Built on Ethereum and backed by a growing community of over 100,000, Pepeto is making its case as a contender in the meme projects space of 2025. With its zero-fee exchange, swap, bridge, and staking rewards of 242% APY, the project combines meme appeal with tangible functionality, a mix rarely seen in this category.

About $PEPETO

Pepeto is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that merges the viral appeal of meme culture with the robust utility of a next-generation ecosystem. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge, high-yield staking and hype, $PEPETO is setting a new standard for what a meme coin can achieve in 2025 and beyond.

For more information about Pepeto, users can visit:

The official website: https://pepeto.io

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

Telegram channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Disclaimer: 

To purchase PEPETO tokens, make sure to use the official website: https://pepeto.io . Users are encouraged to follow only the official channels as some malicious actors are attempting to mislead investors with fake platforms.

Pepeto is the source of this content. Users are advised to do their own research when investing and reading about cryptocurrencies.

ContactRelationship managerDaniel [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

According to the Telegram founder, France’s political leaders continue to make poor choices regarding censorship.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 06:28
Partager
Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Sina Finance, the Securities Times pointed out in an article that the wave of stablecoins is sweeping the world and has become
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:52
Partager
Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

The post Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano is experiencing heightened network adoption, fueled by a 13.4% price rally to $0.8787 and ETF speculation. Solana continues to dominate with a market cap exceeding $75 billion, driven by a 30.4% increase in total value locked (TVL). Yet, amid this massive investor demand, a newcomer priced under $0.003 is capturing the spotlight, generating viral excitement with its presale momentum and explosive growth potential. And that token is Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The New Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has stormed into the crypto spotlight with staggering presale demand. Stage 10 of its presale sold out ahead of schedule, raising over $19.32 million. The momentum hasn’t slowed down either—Stage 11 is already live at $0.0020, attracting over $1.60 million in less than three days.  This overwhelming traction shows that investors see more than just another meme coin; they see a viral movement with the potential to dominate 2025. Adding fuel to the hype, the LILPEPE team has launched a $777k giveaway.  Ten lucky participants stand a chance to win $77,000 worth of tokens each, with over 233,000 entries recorded so far. To qualify, investors only need to commit a minimum of $100 in the presale—making it accessible for retail buyers who want to be part of the frenzy. Price Potential: From Ordinary Meme to Big Movement Little Pepe isn’t simply another coin riding the meme wave. It has already achieved a 2x price increase from its first presale stage, and with speculation of a 150x surge post-launch, LILPEPE positions itself as one of the most promising tokens for early investors in 2025. What makes LILPEPE unique is its blend of humor, culture, and strong tokenomics. Little Pepe is stepping up as the next big meme coin. There are zero taxes, rug pulls are off the…
Threshold
T$0.01702+0.29%
Solana
SOL$203.46+0.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.7+0.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 03:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Securities Times: Following the trend of stablecoins, taking the initiative to promote the internationalization of the RMB

Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) Show Massive Investor Demand, but the Most Viral Crypto in 2025 Is a Newcomer Under $0.003

Ethereum Foundation Rolls Out Next Phase of Trillion-Dollar Security Initiative

Ethereum Eyes New Highs as Interest Rates Decline