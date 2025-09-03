Ethereum Classic Breakout? Analysts Eye $21 ETC While Comparing Early LINK Cycle

2025/09/03
Crypto News

Ethereum Classic is trading near $21 with forecasts aiming for $30 by year-end. Analysts compare ETC’s setup to early Chainlink cycles and highlight new presale plays for 2025.

Analysts are once again paying attention to the price of Ethereum Classic (ETC) at $21. A recent discussion has delved not only into the potential benefits of ETC but also the possibility of similar projects. As MAGACOIN FINANCE continuously remains in the forefront of the cryptocurrency market, trust in the project has grown due to numerous audits, community growth, and projections of substantial financial returns.

Ethereum Classic: Price Momentum Builds

As of recent August 2025, the value of Ethereum Classic hovers nearby $21.03 there abouts. Indications show a strong short-term fluctuation up to $23.75 by the end of September as well possible rise to average prices of $29–$30 by the close of this year. A majority in the technical indicators are projecting modest rises in the value, with numerous readings crossing a line from the sell to buy during both weekly and daily time frames.

The Evidence of Major Market Cycles shows that the major market of the ETC could have something that would effect it. This has been discovered to be somewhat similar to previous periods with similar growth and advancement of Chainlink. Long-term supporters continue to maintain their trust in ETC, a decentralized immutable blockchain.

Chainlink: The Oracle Giant

The price of link has fluctuated widely and dropped in recent months. At its beginning, the price of LINK was very low, constantly fluctuating between $1 and $3. Eventually, LINK’s price greatly increased to around $20 and above. Experts foresee ETC potentially mirroring that dynamic between 2025 and 2026.

Chainlink’s infrastructure role has grown by bridging real-world data to block chains. Institutions are starting to adopt the Chainlink Interoperability Program(CCIP). Success is being used in order to gauge the standing of other popular alternative digital currencies.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out

Despite Ethereum Classic and Chainlink attracting media attention for a long time, studies also indicate that there’s greater opportunities for explosive gains when it comes early, previously unknown and unexplored emerging cryptos. MAGACOIN FINANCE is being seen as the standout presale of 2025. It has passed all examinations with flying colors.

This project combines the attributes of transparency, verified audits, and has already attracted top investors.  The limited availability of presale allocations is also creating a pressing sense of urgency amongst early buyers. Positioned as an early-stage opportunity, it is being viewed as a complementary play for investors who want exposure beyond established infrastructure tokens.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum classic is currently moving near $21, and many are noticing that its price will either bring a new wave of growth for the coin or make it more expensive to buy. Chainlink will remain pivotal to the development of decentralized infrastructure. Looking for a better return on investment this year, MAGACOIN FINANCE remains a top choice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
