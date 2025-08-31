Ethereum Co-Founder Predicts ETH Will Surpass Bitcoin in Value

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 12:34
Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin has delivered one of his most striking forecasts yet, suggesting that the world’s biggest financial institutions will eventually be forced to run on Ethereum – a shift he believes could catapult ETH’s value to levels few can currently imagine.

Lubin painted a picture of Wall Street banks abandoning their expensive, closed-off systems in favor of Ethereum’s decentralized infrastructure. According to him, firms like JPMorgan will one day stake ETH, operate validators, build on Layer 2 and Layer 3 networks, and integrate directly with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

This isn’t a far-off dream, he argued. Institutions have already been experimenting with Ethereum since 2014, meaning the learning curve is less steep than many assume. “They won’t be able to ignore it,” Lubin said, framing Ethereum as the foundation for a new era of finance.

ETH’s Price Potential: Beyond Bold Predictions

While Bitcoin is still considered the benchmark for digital assets, Lubin argued that Ethereum is positioned to outgrow it. He predicted ETH could increase in value by 100 times or more, ultimately surpassing Bitcoin’s monetary base. In his view, Ethereum’s role as the core engine of decentralized trust will elevate it above every other commodity, from oil to gold.

A Decentralized Economy on the Horizon

Lubin believes that Ethereum will underpin a global economy shaped by the collaboration of humans and machines, where trust is encoded into digital infrastructure. The scale of growth, he said, will be so large and fast-moving that most people today cannot yet comprehend it.

Why His Vision Matters Now

Lubin’s comments arrive at a time when Ethereum ETFs are gaining momentum, bringing new institutional capital into the ecosystem. Combined with steady growth in DeFi, staking, and enterprise adoption, his prediction taps into the growing belief that Ethereum may eventually outpace Bitcoin in both utility and market dominance.

For Lubin, the debate is no longer about whether Ethereum will thrive — but how soon the financial world will be forced to catch up.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-co-founder-predicts-eth-will-surpass-bitcoin-in-value/

