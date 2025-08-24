Ethereum Co-Founder Sounds Alarm on Censorship – But His Solution Sparks Controversy

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/24 15:00
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06186+1.55%

In an August 22 post on X, Buterin outlined three strategies to reduce centralization risks: strengthening the public mempool, building distributed block-construction systems, and introducing fallback channels for transaction inclusion. Central to his vision is a new proposal known as Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists (FOCIL).

FOCIL would assign multiple proposers to each block slot, with one lead proposer setting transaction order and 16 auxiliary proposers ensuring that chosen transactions cannot be excluded. The design, Buterin argued, would prevent block builder oligopolies from gaining veto power while also extending to smart contract wallets and privacy protocols.

Buterin said the goal is simple: “to stop a small group of validators from deciding which transactions make it on-chain.”

Pushback From Developers
Not all in the Ethereum community agree. Developer Ameen Soleimani warned that FOCIL could create serious legal exposure, particularly for validators operating under U.S. jurisdiction. He pointed to the Tornado Cash case, where most validators avoided sanctioned transactions but still allowed eventual settlement — a compromise that balanced compliance with inclusion.

FOCIL, Soleimani argued, would eliminate that middle ground by forcing validators to include flagged transactions, potentially leaving them open to prosecution. He cautioned that regulators might see little distinction between proposers, attesters, or auxiliary participants, making all liable.

READ MORE:

Ripple’s RLUSD Becomes Japan’s First Licensed Stablecoin Under New Law

Beyond legal risks, Soleimani also questioned FOCIL’s viability, noting that it relies on validator “altruism” without providing incentives or protections. Without clear safeguards, he warned, the system could prove unsustainable.

The debate highlights a growing tension for Ethereum: how to preserve neutrality and censorship resistance while navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ethereum Co-Founder Sounds Alarm on Censorship – But His Solution Sparks Controversy appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has climbed above $167 billion, according to DeFiLlama. It is now moving closer to the all-time high of $212 billion set in December 2021. DeFi TVL surged after the 2024 U.S. elections, reflecting expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Institutional players—including banks, asset managers, […] The post DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
U$0.01357-32.15%
Boom
BOOM$0.01343-3.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10066-0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:12
Partager
Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Corp. has updated its At-the-Market (ATM) stock offering program, allowing the company to raise up to $1 billion through stock sales. The new program replaces Hut 8's previous $500 million plan, launched in December 2024. The new funds will be used to expand its high-performance computing and AI data centers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.02%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:23
Partager
Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency markets have remained relatively stable this weekend, but experts anticipate an uptick in volatility in the days to come. Frequent alerts about potential sharp movements keep enthusiasts on their toes.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

1 Billion Solfart Tokens Gone, SOL & ETH Holders Cutting the Cheese

Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025?