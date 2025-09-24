In a recent blog post, the Ethereum co-founder argued that critical systems – from hospitals to financial institutions to election […] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Against Centralized Control of Critical Systems appeared first on Coindoo.In a recent blog post, the Ethereum co-founder argued that critical systems – from hospitals to financial institutions to election […] The post Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Against Centralized Control of Critical Systems appeared first on Coindoo.

Ethereum Co-Founder Warns Against Centralized Control of Critical Systems

2025/09/24 20:33

In a recent blog post, the Ethereum co-founder argued that critical systems – from hospitals to financial institutions to election machines – risk becoming untrustworthy “black boxes” if they remain closed and proprietary.

His warning comes at a moment when governments and businesses are grappling with how to regulate emerging technologies. Buterin believes the debate has been too focused on consumption and not enough on production. Societies that build open, verifiable systems, he suggested, will be the ones that thrive in the long term.

Healthcare and Finance in the Spotlight

As proof of how fragile trust can be, Buterin pointed to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. He said reliance on closed processes bred suspicion, while open initiatives such as PopVax showed how transparency can cut costs and ease skepticism.

Financial services are another example. Buterin contrasted the near-instant execution of a crypto transaction with the costly ordeal of sending a paper form overseas – an inefficiency that, in his view, highlights the gap between open blockchain tools and legacy financial rails.

Voting and Governance Challenges

For governance, Buterin zeroed in on electronic voting machines, which have been criticized for decades over their lack of transparency. Without verifiable hardware and software, he argued, no system can guarantee legitimacy. Open-source models, he said, offer a path to restoring confidence in democratic processes.

Privacy as a Core Design Goal

Buterin tied his call for openness to his broader campaign for digital privacy. Earlier this year, he published a roadmap for embedding stronger protections directly into Ethereum’s protocol, warning that neither blind transparency nor reliance on “benevolent leadership” can solve the privacy dilemma.

The bigger picture, Buterin suggested, is that societies face a choice: continue down a path where centralized corporations dictate how technology works, or invest in open, verifiable infrastructure that can be inspected, trusted, and improved collectively. In his view, only the latter ensures resilience against abuse and global fragmentation.

