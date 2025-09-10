Ethereum Core Developers Paid Well Under Market Levels Despite Running the Network: Report

Ethereum core developers are earning far below market standards even as they carry the responsibility of keeping the world’s second-largest blockchain secure and functional, a report shows.

Protocol Guild, a collective that funds around 190 Ethereum core contributors, released compensation data this week, revealing that salaries for these developers sit 50% to 60% below what they could earn elsewhere.

The survey drew responses from 111 members across 11 organizations, making it the most comprehensive snapshot of pay in Ethereum’s core ecosystem to date.

Only 37% Of Contributors Receive Tokens Or Equity Grants

Median base pay landed at $140,000, while market offers hovered at $300,000 and averaged an eye-catching $359,000, laying bare the gulf in earnings.

One developer even reported turning down a jaw-dropping $700,000 package, choosing instead to stick with Ethereum’s core work despite the steep pay cut.

The findings reflect a long-standing challenge. Unlike commercial crypto ventures that can issue tokens or equity, most client teams and research groups working on Ethereum core software cannot offer lucrative upside packages.

Only 37% of contributors surveyed received any form of equity or token grants from their employers. For the majority, the answer was zero.

Image Source: Protocol Guild

That absence of upside stands in sharp contrast to the broader industry, where engineers at start-ups or exchanges often receive significant equity stakes or token allocations.

Community Funding Offers Predictability Lacking In Traditional Employers

In Ethereum’s case, the entities employing core developers are usually non-profits, academic institutions or foundations, and they lack the structure or business model to offer such incentives.

Protocol Guild said it helps bridge part of the pay gap. Since its start in May 2022, it said it has distributed more than $33m, with much of the funding coming from projects that pledged 1% of their token supply, including EigenLayer, Ether.fi, Taiko and Puffer. The support vests onchain over four years, making the process visible and predictable.

In the past year, the median contributor received $67,121 through this channel, which brought overall median compensation to $207,121. While still below market, it has eased some of the pressure.

Client Developers And Coordinators Earn Well Below Research Roles

The survey also revealed differences across roles. Researchers reported the highest median cash compensation at $215,000, while client developers and coordinators earned around $130,000.

By experience, those with seven to eight years in the space had a median of $212,000, but the figure dropped to $150,000 for those with nine or more years.

This pay structure places Ethereum in a difficult position as competition for blockchain engineering talent intensifies. Almost 40% of respondents said they had received final job offers from external employers in the past year. Many came from rival Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks that can afford higher packages.

Devs Keep Building Even As Pay Trails Market

The stakes are evident. Persistent underpayment could lead to higher churn, weaker institutional memory and slower progress on Ethereum’s upgrade roadmap. It could also make independent teams more vulnerable to acquisition or, in worst cases, undue external influence.

Despite these challenges, many contributors remain motivated by values rather than financial upside. Several respondents said they chose to continue because they believed in Ethereum’s mission of decentralization, censorship resistance and credible neutrality, even if it meant earning less.

Protocol Guild framed the report as a call to action. It said ecosystem funders should recognize undercompensation as a serious issue and work toward scalable solutions. Without stronger support, Ethereum risks losing the very people responsible for maintaining its infrastructure.