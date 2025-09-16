Ethereum Could Reach $4650 Following Significant Whale Buying Activity

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/16 00:31
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-7.18%
Ethereum
ETH$4,497.58-2.47%
ethereum
  • Ethereum sees renewed interest as a whale buys $61.65 million, boosting market momentum.
  • ETH faces resistance near $4,650, with support around $4,500 in case of sell-offs.
  • ETH derivatives show growth: trading volume up 41.83%, signaling rising confidence in ETH.

Ethereum is seeing new activity as market focus increases among investors. After a significant purchase by a key player, the token faces key levels that will influence short-term direction. Growing demand indicates potential positive action.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522, with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.25 billion and a market capitalization of $547.89 billion. Over the last 24 hours, ETH has seen a slight drop of -2.60%.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Whale Buys Ethereum, Driving Market Interest

Prominent crypto analyst Ted noticed that a whale purchased $61.65 million of ETH today, becoming more interested in the leading smart-contract platform. The move reflects improving ETH demand in the market.

Source: X

Ethereum Faces Resistance, But Bulls Persist

But at the same time, Ted also noted that ETH failed to regain the $4,650 level, which has been working as a short-term ceiling. The next key support level is around $4,500, which could get tested in case selling gains more traction.

Source: X

On a positive note, if Ethereum manages to cross over $4,650 under heavy buying volumes, then it will open up a further path towards creating a new all-time high.

Investors are following such significant levels intently, as ETH’s price action in the forthcoming periods will dictate its short-term trend direction.

Also Read | Ethereum Privacy Roadmap 2025: Powerful Vision for End-to-End Protection

Ethereum Derivatives Show Steady Growth

The ETH derivatives market is trending positively, as trading volume surged 41.83% to $86.81 billion. Open interest also registered a small rise of 1.74% to $64.32 billion, as more individuals continue holding long positions, signaling that activity as well as confidence in the prevailing price action of ETH is increasing.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted value stands at 0.0081% and indicates that leverage proportions remain under control relative to the aggregate market size. This reflects healthier speculative activity compared with real market positioning, reducing the risk of precipitous liquidations while facilitating ETH’s further growth.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Will Ethereum (ETH) Push Beyond Its August Gains This September?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Partager
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194122-2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,017.15-0.38%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Partager
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313+0.14%
Polkadot
DOT$4.134-4.70%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0737-9.68%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily