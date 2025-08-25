Ethereum Crash Ahead? What Analysts Are Saying Now

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 05:02
Bitcoin
BTC$113,595.03-1.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10069+0.16%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01308-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020239-9.60%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01837-4.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00678-2.72%

The Ethereum market has everyone’s attention again. Traders are weighing up whether the most recent dip is merely a bear trap or the ignition for something a lot uglier. After hitting a new peak earlier this year, ETH is now under $4,200 and threatening cascading liquidations. Perilous conditions in the crypto space are leading analysts to caution that data resembles past setups that saw massive breakdowns which led to losses. Investors are looking for options with early profit potential in this situation. MAGACOIN FINANCE presents an emerging opportunity for investors to consider.

Bearish Arguments Stack Up

Several analysts see storm clouds forming over Ethereum. According to data from the blockchain, if ETH drops below the threshold of $4200, then there might be liquidations of long positions of more than 2 billion dollars. This may trigger possible selloffs that will quickly push the price further down. The value of the asset has already gone down to $4100, leading to fear of panic selling.

Technical experts note that some historical patterns are worrying. In the past when ETH/BTC broke down, the dollar price of ETH fell by almost 70%. Analyst Benjamin Cowen noted this. ETH may fall to the $1,200 region if history is any guide.

Rising New Blood in the Market

Amid the storm of troubles for Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making significant gains and courting attention. Investors are pouring into the asset, but there are few allocations available. Experts believe that getting into this investment opportunity now could see profits similar to early Ethereum holders.

With audit security, an expanding ecosystem, and predictions that it will outperform ETH in 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction for those looking beyond the major battles. The rapid sellouts and growing community of the project have created lots of speculation – but with a structured part to growth.

Heated Debate: Dip or Deeper Crash?

Not everyone sees a complete collapse on the horizon. Bulls argue that Ethereum’s fundamentals remain intact. The burning fees resulted from the proof-of-stake system, which has been able to keep its supply tight along with major upgrades like “Fusaka.” Despite recent outflows from ETFs, institutional adoption is still growing over the long term. According to optimists, this is merely a healthy cooling off after a heated rally.

Although the price action may be volatile in the short-term, forecasts still point to $4,700–$5,000 later on. Because of its role as the backbone of DeFi and Web3, Ethereum remains a reliable pick for investors.

Conclusion

Ethereum is entering a critical phase, according to the bearish outlook, with cascading liquidations, institutional retreat, and the risk of a steep fall. However, bulls see strength in fundamentals that may make the dip a buying opportunity. Despite the pullbacks, there’s no denying the volatility. As Ethereum struggles to hold key support, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers an Ethereum-like upside during its early breakout cycle.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-crash-ahead-what-analysts-are-saying-now/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dogecoin is de afgelopen dagen rustig omhoog bewogen en staat dicht bij een belangrijk punt op de grafiek. Het gaat om een patroon dat technische analisten een symmetrische driehoek noemen. Hierbij worden de toppen steeds iets lager en de bodems juist iets hoger. Kan de Dogecoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder oplopen? Wat zegt dit symmetrische patroon over de Dogecoin koers? De Dogecoin koers beweegt al weken binnen deze driehoek. De ruimte tussen steun en weerstand wordt steeds kleiner. Dit wijst op afnemend handelsvolume en een markt die wacht tot kopers of verkopers de overhand krijgen. Een symmetrische driehoek ontstaat vaak in perioden van consolidatie. In zo’n fase wisselen bulls en bears elkaar af zonder dat één van de twee de volledige controle heeft. Het patroon eindigt vrijwel altijd met een uitbraak omhoog of omlaag. Het moment waarop dat gebeurt komt dichterbij, omdat de driehoek steeds nauwer wordt. Volgens data analyses kan het verschil tussen de boven- en onderkant van dit patroon worden gebruikt om het mogelijke koersdoel na een uitbraak te berekenen. In dit geval wijst de projectie op een beweging van ongeveer 30% zodra de koers door de driehoek heen breekt. Dogecoin $DOGE is getting ready for a 30% price move! pic.twitter.com/3bcNzfg2yC — Ali (@ali_charts) August 23, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke niveaus voor Dogecoin Voor traders zijn er duidelijke koersniveaus die in de gaten worden gehouden. De eerste ligt rond $0,25. Dit niveau fungeert als weerstand. Als de Dogecoin koers daarboven komt met stevig volume, dan kan de weg open liggen richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Dat zijn de niveaus die volgen uit de hoogte van de driehoek toegepast op het moment van de uitbraak. Aan de andere kant is er ook een steunpunt zichtbaar rond $0,22. Wanneer de koers daaronder zakt, neemt de kans toe dat Dogecoin terugvalt richting de regio van $0,19 tot $0,20. Deze zone fungeerde in eerdere handelsweken vaker als vangnet voor kopers. De prijsontwikkeling laat dus zien dat de munt zich in een beslissende fase bevindt. Welke richting de koers kiest, hangt af van het vermogen om één van deze niveaus overtuigend te doorbreken. Historische patronen van de DOGE koers De huidige situatie van Dogecoin lijkt op eerdere fases waarin de munt langere tijd in een driehoek bewoog. Ook toen volgden scherpe bewegingen zodra de koers de formatie doorbrak. In 2021 en 2023 waren er vergelijkbare patronen zichtbaar. Beide keren resulteerde dat in sterke rallies, maar ook in forse correcties toen het momentum afzwakte. Dat maakt duidelijk dat symmetrische driehoeken krachtige indicatoren kunnen zijn. Toch blijft de richting altijd afhankelijk van de daadwerkelijke uitbraak. De volatiliteit die erop volgt is vaak groot, omdat veel traders hun posities aanpassen zodra de koers de formatie verlaat. Het gebied rond $0,25 vormt dus de sleutel voor een mogelijk vervolg omhoog richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Zakt de koers juist onder $0,22, dan komt de regio rond $0,19 weer in beeld. Met het huidige patroon en de afnemende volumes is de kans groot dat deze beslissing binnenkort valt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006107-1.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298-2.62%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:16
Partager
Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-381m-presale-surges-past-xrps-12b-volumes-and-dogecoins-500m-whale-play/
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04671-10.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0347-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020204-9.87%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:00
Partager
'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

AI is driving upheaval in gaming, warns Google Cloud exec Jack Buser—and while that may unlock innovation, not every studio will make it.
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.75%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0743-9.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1318+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000