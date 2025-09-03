Ethereum Demand Spikes As Whales Add 260K ETH In 24 Hours

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:26
Sidekick
K$0.1435-1.23%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.129115+0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.01115-1.34%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1473-2.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,291.92-1.19%

Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and helping to shape the future of this revolutionary technology.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/ethereum-demand-spikes-as-whales-add-260k-eth-in-24-hours/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019932+28.64%
Overtake
TAKE$0.09951+0.34%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 00:11
Partager
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01306+0.46%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000963+1.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02574-0.54%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 23:00
Partager
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
XRP
XRP$2.8043+2.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0265-1.96%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/02 22:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Ethereum reaches 19.45M active addresses in August, nearing 2021 peak levels

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List