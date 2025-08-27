Ethereum Demand Surpasses Supply, Market Cap Could Overtake Bitcoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 18:28
Bitcoin
BTC$111,155.35+0.87%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
Capverse
CAP$0.07162+1.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345+5.41%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000796+5.15%
Key Points:
  • Institutional demand for Ethereum far exceeds supply from unstaking.
  • ETH market cap may surpass BTC in 1-2 cycles.
  • Crypto-friendly policies predict increased buying spree.

Trend Research, an arm of LD Capital, reports that institutional demand for Ethereum (ETH) surpasses unstaking supply, indicating a long-term price increase is anticipated.

This situation highlights Ethereum’s growing market potential, with implications for its market cap potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s within a few market cycles.

Ethereum Institutional Demand Sparks Potential Market Cap Overtake

Trend Research has identified a strong institutional demand for Ethereum that surpasses the current unstaking supply. This analysis suggests that Ethereum-based financial products are attracting significant interest from major institutional players, prompting speculation about Ethereum’s future valuation and positioning it as a competitor to Bitcoin in market dominance.

According to the report, the current demand and limited supply dynamics have left markets anticipating a strong potential for price appreciation of Ethereum. The predicted interest rate cut cycle might further boost Ethereum’s attractiveness, paving the way for potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s market cap in upcoming market cycles.

Industry reactions have noted that these findings align with anticipated crypto-friendly policy shifts and institutional strategies. As echoed by Jack Yi, LD Capital’s founder, Ethereum could reach $5,000 by 2025, reflecting mounting investor confidence.

Ethereum’s Growth Backed by Historical Context and Expert Analysis

Did you know? Previous bull cycles have shown that significant institutional interest can lead to rapid price surges. Notably, initial Bitcoin ETF launches triggered analogous liquidity inflows, highlighting Ethereum’s current position as pivotal in the broader crypto narrative.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is currently valued at $4,564.14 with a market cap of $550.92 billion, representing 14.33% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 18.02%, yet the price shows a 3.55% increase over 24 hours and 88.15% rise over 60 days.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team indicate that the forecasted interest rate cuts could encourage more institutional shifts toward Ethereum. Experts emphasize Ethereum’s technological advancements, such as ongoing scalability enhancements, as a potential catalyst for maintaining and increasing its market cap advantage over competitors. As Trend Research from LD Capital notes, “The current institutional consensus-driven demand for ETH far exceeds the supply from unstaking, and believes that a long-term fully loaded unstaking situation is unsustainable.”

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-demand-institutional-impact/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01224+0.16%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001381-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

believe is in full swing, SOL is back with prosperity
Solana
SOL$204.37+7.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+5.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00318-9.42%
Partager
PANews2025/05/15 10:04
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003972-0.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132+1.85%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3197-0.07%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer