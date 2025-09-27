The post Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have locked in the testnet rollout for the Fusaka upgrade, paving the way for mainnet activation and turning their sights to the next hard fork, Glamsterdam. During Thursday’s All Core Devs call #221, contributors confirmed testnet timelines, approved a long-anticipated gas limit bump, and advanced early plans for Glamsterdam, including a proposal to formalize EIP “champions.” Fusaka testnet schedule, gas limit raised to 60M Fusaka will activate on Holesky on October 1, followed by Sepolia two weeks later, and Khudai two weeks after that. Each testnet will enable blob parameter optimizations (BPOs) one week after Fusaka itself. The full timeline is now published in META EIP-7607. The precise mainnet date remains TBD. Speaking of blobs, on-chain data shows blobs have now roughly hit the network’s target usage for the first time since their introduction, thanks to a steady rise over the past month. The average number of blobs per block climbed to just shy of 6 on Thursday. Source: Blockworks Research Dragonfly data head hildobby noted that “2/3 of blobspace [is] being occupied by Base and World,” with Base alone accounting for 42% of current usage. In response to growing concerns about validator storage burdens and MEV inefficiencies, Vitalik Buterin reassured the community: “Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.” Client releases — the software running on those nodes — are expected imminently. “Congrats everyone. It’s been a long, long sprint to get the Fusaka releases,” project coordinator Tim Beiko said on the call. The upgrade will also include a default gas limit increase to 60 million, which has already been adopted on… The post Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have locked in the testnet rollout for the Fusaka upgrade, paving the way for mainnet activation and turning their sights to the next hard fork, Glamsterdam. During Thursday’s All Core Devs call #221, contributors confirmed testnet timelines, approved a long-anticipated gas limit bump, and advanced early plans for Glamsterdam, including a proposal to formalize EIP “champions.” Fusaka testnet schedule, gas limit raised to 60M Fusaka will activate on Holesky on October 1, followed by Sepolia two weeks later, and Khudai two weeks after that. Each testnet will enable blob parameter optimizations (BPOs) one week after Fusaka itself. The full timeline is now published in META EIP-7607. The precise mainnet date remains TBD. Speaking of blobs, on-chain data shows blobs have now roughly hit the network’s target usage for the first time since their introduction, thanks to a steady rise over the past month. The average number of blobs per block climbed to just shy of 6 on Thursday. Source: Blockworks Research Dragonfly data head hildobby noted that “2/3 of blobspace [is] being occupied by Base and World,” with Base alone accounting for 42% of current usage. In response to growing concerns about validator storage burdens and MEV inefficiencies, Vitalik Buterin reassured the community: “Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.” Client releases — the software running on those nodes — are expected imminently. “Congrats everyone. It’s been a long, long sprint to get the Fusaka releases,” project coordinator Tim Beiko said on the call. The upgrade will also include a default gas limit increase to 60 million, which has already been adopted on…

Ethereum devs finalize Fusaka testnet rollout

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 04:07
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012427-26.76%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3884+4.10%
1
1$0.008214-15.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00499-8.27%
Metarace
META$0.000000000000005429+1,451.14%

Ethereum developers have locked in the testnet rollout for the Fusaka upgrade, paving the way for mainnet activation and turning their sights to the next hard fork, Glamsterdam.

During Thursday’s All Core Devs call #221, contributors confirmed testnet timelines, approved a long-anticipated gas limit bump, and advanced early plans for Glamsterdam, including a proposal to formalize EIP “champions.”

Fusaka testnet schedule, gas limit raised to 60M

Fusaka will activate on Holesky on October 1, followed by Sepolia two weeks later, and Khudai two weeks after that. Each testnet will enable blob parameter optimizations (BPOs) one week after Fusaka itself. The full timeline is now published in META EIP-7607. The precise mainnet date remains TBD.

Speaking of blobs, on-chain data shows blobs have now roughly hit the network’s target usage for the first time since their introduction, thanks to a steady rise over the past month. The average number of blobs per block climbed to just shy of 6 on Thursday.

Source: Blockworks Research

Dragonfly data head hildobby noted that “2/3 of blobspace [is] being occupied by Base and World,” with Base alone accounting for 42% of current usage.

In response to growing concerns about validator storage burdens and MEV inefficiencies, Vitalik Buterin reassured the community: “Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.”

Client releases — the software running on those nodes — are expected imminently. “Congrats everyone. It’s been a long, long sprint to get the Fusaka releases,” project coordinator Tim Beiko said on the call.

The upgrade will also include a default gas limit increase to 60 million, which has already been adopted on testnets and finalized under EIP-7935.

Mainnet validators are expected to adopt the 60M target prior to Fusaka activation, Beiko said.

Glamsterdam devnet planned for October

Looking ahead, developers confirmed that Execution-layer Proposer-Builder Separation (ePBS) and Block Access Lists (BALs) remain on track for inclusion in the Glamsterdam upgrade. A first devnet is tentatively scheduled for October, pending progress on implementation.

With 23 EIPs already proposed for Glamsterdam, coordination is becoming more complex. To improve accountability, contributors floated a governance idea: the EIP Champion Role.

“The idea is to clearly spell out the point of contact for each proposed EIP in a given fork,” said Marc Garreau protocol support at the Ethereum Foundation (EF). Beiko added that “whoever opens the [Proposed For Inclusion Pull Request] should be considered the champion,” linking the role to existing coordination processes.

Beiko will be handing off his ACD moderation duties to the EF’s Ansgar Dietrichs for starting with the next ACD call for the remainder of 2025.

As Ethereum prepares for its next phase of protocol upgrades, developers are balancing release discipline with innovation, aiming to land both technical improvements and a smoother process ahead of the 2026 hard fork.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fusaka-rollout-glamsterdam

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

The post Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter. In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale’s research team said that crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.” Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.” The researchers also said “crypto assets should be expected to benefit from Fed rate cuts,” with the Federal Reserve slashing rates for the first time since last year on Sept. 17, with more possibly on the way. Although JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon cast doubt on more rate cuts, and said on Monday that he thinks the Fed will have a hard time cutting the interest rate unless inflation drops.  Source: Grayscale Stablecoin chains could emerge as winners this quarter Speaking to Cointelegraph, Edward Carroll, head of markets at crypto and blockchain investment firm MHC Digital Group, said he expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4. US President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July. It’s aimed at establishing clear rules for payment stablecoins, but is still awaiting final regulations before implementation. “This should be positive medium- to long-term for any chain being used for stables, Ethereum, SOL, Tron, BNB, Eth layer 2s, but more fundamentally to the companies building and providing the products to market,” Carroll said. At the same time, he predicts institutional applications of tokenization will start to gain…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03298+6.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.0146+16.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 04:18
Partager
New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

The post New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 22:00 Join the $HUGS whitelist today, a new crypto presale memecoin with staking, NFTs, charity, and 1000x return potential for early supporters.  If you’re watching for the next big move in crypto, look beyond charts and token tickers, and start looking at culture. That’s exactly where $HUGS, the official memecoin of the Milk & Mocha universe, is carving out its space. Currently in its early access phase, $HUGS is rapidly becoming the new crypto presale memecoin that not only captures hearts but could also generate 1000x returns for early supporters. Unlike most memecoins that rely on short-term hype or influencer cycles, $HUGS enters the market with something no other token can replicate: emotional equity. With Milk & Mocha already commanding millions of loyal fans globally, across social media, merchandise, and licensed products, $HUGS is not starting from zero. It’s transforming a well-loved IP into a participatory, gamified, on-chain economy. And it’s doing it early. The whitelist is now open, and it’s unlike anything typical presales offer. There’s no KYC. No wallet cap. No max allocation. No region blocking. It’s inclusive, frictionless, and ready for global access. All that’s needed is an email address to secure a spot. While other projects complicate entry, $HUGS simplifies it, and that accessibility is part of what makes it so viral-ready. Presale pricing begins at just $0.0002, and each of the 40 rounds increases price while burning any unsold tokens. The earlier you enter, the more you secure, and the stronger the deflationary curve becomes over time. By Stage 40, a token that cost $0.0002 will be worth over 11x more. The math? A $100 purchase in Stage 1 gives 500,000 tokens. By final stage valuations, that’s $23,292, implying a 1000x return before listings even begin. That doesn’t factor…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001214+2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011984-29.41%
Movement
MOVE$0.1114+2.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 03:50
Partager
Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Analysts warn that the real danger for Bitcoin (BTC) only starts below $109K.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001761-4.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06492+8.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,383.94+0.01%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/27 04:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoins, ETPs and Legislation Key Themes for Crypto Returns in Q4

New Crypto Presale Memecoin With 1000x Returns

Bitcoin Drops 12% From $124K Peak: Healthy Pullback or the First Crack in the Bull Market?

Meme Coin Presale 2025: MoonBull Presale Live Now With Huge 24,000% ROI and 95% APY, While Turbo and Popcat Join the Bull Run

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal