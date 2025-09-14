Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14
Ethereum shows strength, but scaling and fee problems are not solved. The recent Ethereum price review makes clear how traffic and congestion limit progress. Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady near $0.21, though many ask if memes alone can push the next big jump.

But what if a project avoided these weak points and built power from its users? That is what BlockDAG (BDAG) is doing. With close to $405M raised and over 3 million users on the X1 miner app, it is proving that community-driven growth works. With millions mining on mobile and thousands joining hardware mining, BlockDAG is showing how people-first projects can win in 2025.

BlockDAG: Nearly $405M Raised & 3M Miners Driving Growth

BlockDAG is reshaping how early presales grow. In the past, big names like Filecoin collected $257M and Tezos secured $232M, but both needed heavy support from venture funds. BlockDAG has now gone beyond them, reaching almost $405M in Batch 30 without a single venture check. Its strength comes only from community action and worldwide participation.

With BDAG priced at $0.0013, the presale offers a low-cost entry and strong upside potential ahead of broader market access. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have already been taken, making this the largest presale powered directly by users. Instead of relying on a few wealthy groups, BlockDAG lets everyday people join early before exchange listings open.

The scale of support is clear in the numbers. More than 132,000 holders are active, and 3 million people are using the X1 miner app daily. Alongside mobile mining, 19,800+ hardware miners have already been sold, with global shipping now underway to users worldwide. Every unboxing video or review online spreads the project further, creating natural promotion stronger than costly marketing drives.

For new participants, the lesson is simple. The $0.0013 entry point will not last long. With adoption rising quickly and listings coming soon, the future looks strong. Filecoin and Tezos had venture backing. BlockDAG only had people, yet it has already gone past both. Skipping BDAG now could mean missing out on one of the most important community-led projects of this decade.

Ethereum Price: Strong Base but Scaling Still an Issue

The latest Ethereum price review shows the network continues to hold its ground, but scaling limits are still a major challenge. Each time traffic rises, the same problems return. Users face higher fees, slower speeds, and questions about whether Ethereum can truly handle mass use. Several upgrades have been rolled out over the past years, yet the concerns are far from solved.

Despite these hurdles, Ethereum remains one of the strongest names in digital finance. Its role in DeFi and NFTs keeps activity high and ensures demand remains stable. Many people see ETH as a reliable option because of its long history and broad adoption. Still, when it comes to rapid growth, Ethereum lacks the same sharp upside that new projects like BlockDAG are showing. For those looking for expansion beyond stability, ETH continues to trail newer projects that build from the ground up.

DogeCoin Price: Stable Around $0.21, Waiting for a Trigger

The Dogecoin (DOGE) price is holding near $0.214, showing steady action. Daily trading stays between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion, while the market cap is close to $32 billion. Technical signs reveal that DOGE has moved above its 50-day moving average. If it breaks through resistance levels between $0.22 and $0.24, analysts suggest a short-term rally could begin. At the same time, $0.205 stands as strong support, giving traders a key level to track closely.

Buzz around a possible Dogecoin ETF has given DOGE extra attention. This idea has added new excitement to a coin that has mostly been driven by memes and community energy. Supporters keep it in the top 10 by market cap, proving its staying power. However, the next move depends on whether hype transforms into real action. DOGE may be stable today, but its future strength rests on big shifts like ETFs or new utility.

Wrapping Up

Ethereum price remains strong, but scaling problems and high fees are still major issues that upgrades have not solved. These limits stop ETH from reaching the full growth many expect. Dogecoin (DOGE) price holds steady at $0.21 with heavy trading, but much of its future depends on hype, ETF news, and community support. Both coins show staying power, yet they face clear limits.

BlockDAG tells a very different story. With almost $405M raised in presale, 26.2 billion coins sold, 3 million mobile miners, and 19,800+ hardware miners already sold shows what people can build together. The presale price of $0.0013 compared to $0.05 locked-in launch price offers a massive upside to new buyers. Missing this chance may mean missing one of the biggest crypto milestones of this decade.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-doge-stall-blockdag-hits-nearly-405m-in-presale/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Hackernoon2025/09/14 01:00
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:01
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:28
