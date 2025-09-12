Ethereum Dominates $307B Tokenization Market as Institutions Pile In

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 20:34
Union
U$0.00923+0.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.0639+0.74%
Boom
BOOM$0.010554+21.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09449-5.71%
Stellar
XLM$0.3917+1.24%
Ethereum
  • 12 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:16

A corner of crypto that once looked experimental is now emerging as the industry’s backbone: real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The value of financial products represented on-chain has climbed to $29 billion this year, nearly twice the figure seen in January, and tokens tied to the sector have surged more than 11% in just the past week.

From Experiment to Mainstream Finance

RWA projects are attracting interest because they bridge two worlds: the scale of traditional finance and the efficiency of blockchains. Private credit accounts for more than half of all tokenized value, with U.S. Treasurys making up another quarter. The rest comes from commodities, equities, and specialized funds. This mix has transformed tokenization from a niche pilot into a serious tool for institutions seeking faster settlement and new liquidity options.

For everyday investors, the shift has also opened doors. Products that were once locked behind institutional barriers — such as credit strategies or certain funds — are now accessible through on-chain platforms. BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink has gone so far as to call tokenization a force that can “democratize finance.”

Ethereum’s Dominance in RWA Infrastructure

Ethereum has established itself as the primary base layer for tokenization. More than three-quarters of tokenized assets live on Ethereum or its scaling networks. If stablecoins are counted, the figure soars to over $300 billion — proof that blockchain-based financial infrastructure is no longer an experiment but a system already in use at scale.

Tokens Benefiting From the RWA Boom

The rally has lifted a range of projects tied to tokenization infrastructure and adoption. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ondo Finance (ONDO) both surged around 18% this week, while Chainlink (LINK) climbed nearly 9%. Stellar (XLM) and Hedera (HBAR) also gained ground, positioning themselves as long-term players in the infrastructure supporting RWA adoption.

BlackRock is reinforcing this trend. Last year, the asset manager rolled out a $2.2 billion tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, on Ethereum. The firm is now exploring the possibility of bringing ETFs on-chain, a move that analysts say could dwarf the stablecoin boom and unlock trillions in capital migration.

The Next Phase of Adoption

Governments are beginning to see tokenization as a way to modernize financial markets, lending legitimacy to the sector. With institutional demand rising and $29 billion already represented on-chain, RWAs are becoming the intersection where Wall Street capital and decentralized finance meet. The next big wave of crypto adoption may not be speculative tokens — but tokenized versions of real-world assets.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-dominates-307b-tokenization-market-as-institutions-pile-in/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Ethena
ENA$0.7563-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,551.66+2.95%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
Partager
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09444-5.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26406+5.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015707+10.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
Partager
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s maken sterke comeback

Solana CME futures open interest surged to $1.87 billion today, a 25.5% three-day gain.