Ethereum Dominates Bitcoin in August with $3.95bn Inflows

In August 2025, digital asset investment funds experienced significant inflows amounting to $4.37 billion, according to CoinShares. Ethereum (ETH) emerged as the standout performer, drawing $3.95 billion in inflows, overshadowing Bitcoin’s (BTC) outflows of $301 million. The month’s performance has brought the year-to-date inflows to $35.5 billion.

Regional Inflows and Market Dynamics

The United States led the charge, contributing $2.29 billion to the week’s inflows, followed by Switzerland, Germany, and Canada, which added $109.4 million, $69.9 million, and $41.1 million, respectively. Despite these positive figures, total assets under management (AUM) fell by 10% to $219 billion. This decline was influenced by negative price momentum and the release of Core PCE data that did not meet expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September, leading to investor disappointment.

Ethereum’s Continued Dominance

Ethereum’s performance in August was remarkable, with the asset attracting $1.4 billion in the previous week alone. In contrast, Bitcoin saw inflows of $748 million during the same period. The disparity highlights Ethereum’s growing appeal and dominance in the digital asset space.

Solana and XRP Benefit from ETF Optimism

Solana and XRP also benefited from the optimistic sentiment surrounding potential U.S. ETF launches, recording inflows of $177 million and $134 million, respectively. This optimism has been a driving force behind their increased market interest.

