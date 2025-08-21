Ethereum Drops to 2-Week Low on $4B Supply Concerns — Can ETH Rebound Toward $5K?

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/21 03:15
NEAR
NEAR$2.543+3.62%
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1302+1.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.15882+0.99%
BULLS
BULLS$212.29+17.28%
Ethereum
ETH$4,326.81+4.47%

Ethereum has slipped to a two-week low as a $4 billion supply influx rattles investor confidence. The dip raises critical questions: is this a temporary setback in ETH’s long-term rally, or the start of a deeper correction? Traders are closely watching whether Ethereum can stabilize and rebuild momentum toward the $5,000–$5,100 resistance zone, a key level that could determine the coin’s next major move.

Ethereum on the Rise: Eyes Set on Breaking $5,100 Barrier

Source: tradingview 

Ethereum is trading between $4,165 and $4,791, showing a mixed pattern. While it has recently dipped over 8% in the past week, there's been a decent gain of almost 12% over the past month. With a strong six-month growth of over 53%, ETH is pushing toward its nearest resistance level at $5,105. If it manages to break past this, the $5,730 mark could be the next target. The current support stands at $3,853, providing a safety net for traders. As indicators fluctuate, investors are hopeful for a sustained upward trend, eyeing potential new highs in the upcoming months.

Conclusion

Ethereum’s recent pullback highlights the market’s sensitivity to large supply events, but its broader trajectory still shows resilience. With support levels holding near $3,850 and strong momentum over the past six months, ETH remains in a position to challenge its $5,100 resistance. If bulls succeed, a breakout toward $5,700 could follow, reaffirming Ethereum’s role as a key driver of the next leg in the crypto rally. For now, traders are balancing caution with optimism, watching closely to see if this dip transforms into another launchpad for growth.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

Only two members of the Federal Reserve board supported President Donald Trump’s push to cut rates during the central bank’s July meeting, according to minutes released Wednesday by the Fed itself. Those two were Governor Christopher Waller and Governor Michelle Bowman, who both voted to lower the benchmark interest rate, arguing that the labor market […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.886+2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03839+4.60%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05489-8.47%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:39
Partager
A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

According to PANews on June 19, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x89AB recharged 4 million US dollars in USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to purchase HYPE tokens.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.77+0.16%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0716-20.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:55
Partager
How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

EminiFX owner gets 228 million Ponzi fraud fine. The scheme used money on new clients to pay the early investors. The case is an indication of tighter crypto regulation and enforcement. The 228 million dollar sum is the amount that the EminiFX founder is held accountable for. This follows a long probe into a Ponzi. […] The post How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000018987-2.66%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/21 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Only Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman supported Trump’s push to cut rates at the July Federal Reserve meeting

A whale deposited 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid 6 hours ago to buy HYPE tokens

How Did EminiFX’s Founder Lose $228 Million? Inside the Shocking Crypto Ponzi Scheme Uncovered

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Wormhole Foundation Counters Layerzero’s Stargate Acquisition Bid