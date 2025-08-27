Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000? ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is poised to make its mark once again and could be headed toward a $10,000 valuation in the coming months.

Ethereum’s recent change in fortunes has come right before the highly anticipated end of the 2025 bull market. The catalyst behind the sudden price uptick is largely attributed to two factors: institutional investment in Ethereum ETFs and the deflationary mechanism implemented a couple of years ago.

The big question is where ETH is headed next.

ETH Recovering Strongly Against BTC

Here is ETH’s graph against BTC since 2016:

Image Source: TradingView

Ethereum has clearly broken a long-term negative price trend against BTC. The premier programmable blockchain network used to kickstart previous crypto supercycles has so far struggled, allowing other cryptocurrencies to gain ground against it.

Here is the Ethereum market dominance graph:

Image Source: TradingView

Both of these important graphs show a resurgent Ethereum that may look to close 2025 on a high. According to Merlijn The Trader, a popular crypto analyst on X:

“THE 8-YEAR ETHEREUM DOWNTREND JUST SNAPPED

$ETH vs $BTC just printed the reversal of a generation.

8 years of pressure. One Golden Cross to unleash it all….”

Ethereum’s strong showing is likely to open the crypto market wide, presenting an opportunity for a major supercycle, similar to those witnessed in 2017 and 2021. Back then, Bitcoin and Ethereum led the way, followed by a massive price surge for the rest of the digital currencies, also known as altcoins.

However, the same pattern has so far eluded the 2025 bull market, with Bitcoin showing a strong uptick and Ethereum struggling to go past 2021 highs, let alone set the pace for the rest of the crypto market.

Can ETH Reach $10k?

Ethereum is currently trading just above the $4.5k valuation at press time. The cryptocurrency posted a new All-Time High (ATH) of $4,950 a few days ago but buckled under a selling wave, dropping roughly 9% in value in the ensuing days.

According to CryptoBoss, a popular crypto analyst on X:

“$ETH breaking resistance, retest and few consolidation here then UP to 10K”

A move to $10k will make Ethereum’s total market capitalization in excess of $1 trillion, making it the second cryptocurrency in history to achieve this feat.