Ethereum Ends Holesky Testnet, Eyes Q4 Momentum

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 19:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.378+0.08%
B
B$0.67667-3.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09673-4.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.07043+0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017475-4.79%

Key Notes

  • Ethereum is all set to decommission Holesky testnet in November.
  • New testnet Hoodi launched to replace Holesky and support future upgrades.
  • Ethereum activity surges to 19.45M active addresses, near 2021 highs.

Ethereum

ETH
$4 382



24h volatility:
0.7%


Market cap:
$528.92 B



Vol. 24h:
$28.37 B

developers have confirmed the shutdown of the Holesky testnet, the network’s largest public testing ground, two years after its launch.

Launched in 2023, Holesky was designed to stress-test Ethereum’s proof-of-stake infrastructure at scale, providing a staging ground for upgrades like Dencun and Pectra that made transactions cheaper and validators more efficient.


At its peak, Holesky became the largest public testnet ever, powering thousands of validators. However, soon after Pectra went live earlier this year, Holesky suffered from inactivity leaks.

Validators dropped offline and created exit queues that stretched for months. For developers who needed fast feedback loops, the network became more of a bottleneck than a tool.

As a result, developers confirmed that Holesky will be fully decommissioned two weeks after the Fusaka upgrade finalizes in November. At that point, client, infrastructure, and testing teams will cease maintaining the network.

Hoodi and the New Testnet Era

Ethereum is not leaving developers stranded. In March 2025, the foundation rolled out Hoodi, a next-generation testnet designed to replace Holesky’s role while eliminating its pain points.

Hoodi introduces a refreshed validator set, supports all Pectra features, and is designed to handle upcoming updates such as Fusaka.

Meanwhile, Sepolia remains the primary testnet for dApps and smart contracts, while Ephemery offers quick-reset validator cycles every 28 days. Together, they form a fresh slate of environments for different testing needs.

Rising Network Activity and Institutional Flows

According to Everstake, 19.45 million active addresses interacted with Ethereum in August, the highest since May 2021’s peak of 20.27 million.

Institutional demand is also rising with Tom Lee’s BitMine now holding 1.71 million ETH in its treasury, a 12% increase year-to-date, while BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF recorded a $314 million inflow on August 25 and over $2.4 billion in daily trading volume.

Macro Tailwinds and Q4 Seasonality

Ethereum appears closely tied to global liquidity trends. As per the data shared by CryptoBusy, the second-largest cryptocurrency has moved from an accumulation phase into a clear bull run phase.

The analyst points to $4,520 as key resistance, suggesting that a breakout above this level could lead ETH to $4,800+ with increased strength in Q4.

It is interesting to note that Ethereum has historically shown seasonal Q4 rallies. As a result, ETH could be the best crypto to buy at current prices.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, Ethereum News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ethereum-faces-major-shakedown-as-holesky-testnet-ends-can-q4-deliver/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.00924+1.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Partager
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.04%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Partager
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,150.65+0.81%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000282+4.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.562+0.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year