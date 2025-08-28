Ethereum ETF Inflows Overtake Bitcoin ETFs by Nearly 10x in a Week

Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have skyrocketed to a total of $1.83 billion during the last five trading sessions.

As a result, the Ethereum funds have attracted over 10x the inflows seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs during the same period, which saw only $171million in inflows.

This clearly highlights investor sentiment shifting from Bitcoin to Ethereum.

Ethereum ETFs Outperform Their Bitcoin Counterpart

On Wednesday, the trend of stronger inflows into Ether funds persisted, with nine ETH funds recording $310.3 million in net inflows, compared to $81.1 million across 11 spot Bitcoin funds. BlackRock’s ETHA dominated most of the inflows at $262 million, thereby taking the total inflows since inception to more than $13 billion.

The BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded net inflows of 57,584 ETH, valued at $265.74 million, on August 27, with $1.6 billion in trading volume.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of inflows for ETHA, bringing the cumulative total to $1.2 billion

Meanwhile, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, noted that spot Ether ETFs have accumulated nearly $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July.

Launched 13 months ago, these ETFs have seen total aggregate inflows of $13.6 billion. A large part of the inflows have come just over the past three months.

Investment Advisers Buying Ether ETFs

Apart from retail investors, Investment advisers are the biggest buyers of Spot Ethereum ETFs, as per the latest data from Bloomberg Intelligence.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported on August 27 that investment advisers are now the main holders of Ether ETFs. They invested more than $1.3 billion, equal to 539,000 ETH, in Q2, which is a 68% increase from the previous quarter.

Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer at Kronos Research, stated that as more advisers embrace Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, cryptocurrencies are increasingly being positioned as a long-term diversification tool in traditional portfolios, alongside equities, bonds, and other mainstream assets.

As a result, Ether price has outpaced Bitcoin this week, climbing 5% from Tuesday’s low. On the other hand, Bitcoin gained just 2.8% over the same period.

The latest reports show that institutional ETH purchases have been on the rise, amid renewed confidence in the asset.

