Ethereum ETFs Experience $196.6M Outflow, Led by BlackRock, Fidelity

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 02:55
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077-4.93%

TLDR

  • US Ethereum ETFs saw a significant outflow of $196.6 million on August 18.
  • The outflow was the second-largest daily redemption since the ETFs debuted.
  • BlackRock’s ETHA experienced the largest loss, with $86.9 million pulled out.
  • Fidelity’s FETH followed closely with redemptions worth $78.4 million.
  • Other issuers such as Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck also saw withdrawals.

US Ethereum ETFs experienced a significant outflow on August 18, with investors pulling $196.6 million from these funds. This marked the second-largest daily redemption since the products debuted. The sudden outflows primarily came from the largest issuers, with BlackRock and Fidelity seeing the highest redemptions.

Ethereum ETFs Face Major Redemptions in One Day

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF, ETHA, saw the largest drop, losing approximately 20,000 ETH, valued at $86.9 million. Fidelity’s Ethereum ETF, FETH, followed closely, with redemptions worth $78.4 million. These significant outflows from the top issuers contributed heavily to the total outflow of $196.6 million on the day.

Despite the heavy losses in these two major ETFs, other Ethereum ETFs also saw smaller withdrawals. Grayscale’s Ethereum fund faced an outflow of $18.7 million, while Franklin Templeton’s EZET saw $6.6 million exit. VanEck’s ETHV and Bitwise’s ETHW also registered outflows of $4.8 million and $1 million, respectively.

A Streak of Inflows Preceded the Setback

The significant outflow came after a strong eight-day streak of inflows, during which Ethereum ETFs saw more than $3.7 billion added to their assets. This period of positive momentum was a clear indication of growing institutional interest in Ethereum. However, the recent withdrawals have not yet overshadowed the overall positive market sentiment surrounding Ethereum ETFs.

Even with the outflows on August 18, the cumulative net inflows into Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $12 billion. A substantial portion of these inflows arrived over the last two months, signaling an accelerated pace of institutional adoption. As of now, Ethereum ETFs hold approximately $27.7 billion in assets under management, accounting for 5.34% of Ethereum’s total market capitalization.

The post Ethereum ETFs Experience $196.6M Outflow, Led by BlackRock, Fidelity appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002155-4.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00029-42.00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02578-4.76%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Partager
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+24.93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.14-8.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01918-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-1.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)