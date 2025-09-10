Ethereum (ETH) Price Eyes 88% Rally as Rate Cut Odds Near 100%, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Win Bigger With 77x Gains

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 02:30
While Ethereum (ETH) looks at a possible 88% surge on rate cut hopes increasing to virtually certain, market focus quietly shifts to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a fresh token. MUTM is in the sixth presale stage and buying in at the current $0.035 price translates to a 14.28% ROI when phase 7 arrives. More than $15.5 million has been raised so far and the project has already had over 16,150 investors on board.

This new DeFi endeavor is creating feverish speculation with its 77x return estimate, eliciting debates among retail traders and analysts as well. Ethereum’s bull run is based on macroeconomic stimulus, whereas Mutuum Finance is making waves with its innovative decentralized lending model.

Ethereum Resists as Rate-Cut Hopes Drive Market Mood

Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,294.53, having traded between $4,249.82 and $4,313.60 on the intra-day. As each day makes the chances of Federal Reserve rate cuts more likely, analysts point to Ethereum’s historical sensitivities in areas of monetary policy cycles, outperforming traditional assets like equities and tracking lockstep with macro hedges like gold, as a highly likely candidate for appreciation.

This context has fueled rising institutional appetite, as evidenced in growing ETF inflows and on-chain accumulation. Whilst Ethereum itself is drawing direct advantage from these macro tailwinds, more recently established DeFi plays like Mutuum Finance are seeing growing attention in combination as well.

Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance is providing investors with a chance to invest in affordable when the project is in its early development stage. Today, the price per MUTM is $0.035, even though in a later phase 7 of token sale it will be $0.04. There has also been huge demand for investment and the funds raised have exceeded $15.5 million whereas token holders have exceeded 16,150. This makes MUTM the strongest player amongst the DeFi players.

$50,000 Bug Bounty Program

While presale carries on, MUTM team has unveiled a new campaign where project supporters can share in a $50,000 USDT reward for finding issues in the project’s code. Four bug exposures will be fixed by the $50k bounty. They are: critical, major, minor, and low. The campaign has already commenced and anybody can join.

Dual-Lending and Borrowing

The project’s Peer-to-Peer (P2P) and Peer-to-Contract (P2C) two-lending model is a huge edge over competition. As P2C is essentially searching the market space to pay interest, money can be lent at a lesser interest rate and investors earn interest via smart contracts. P2P is a pure lending and borrowing without an intermediary and is very decentralized, which is suitable for very risky assets like meme coins.

Infrastructure and Price Discovery

Mutuum Finance relies upon Chainlink to obtain an accurate price in the market and anchors it to token prices such as USD and ETH, MATIC, and AVAX.

Fallback oracles, aggregated feeds and in-chain metrics might assist in providing decent and timely prices in order to allow collateral and conduct liquidations.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum while Ethereum (ETH) could potentially rise 88% toward new highs. Buying Mutuum Finance today puts you on track for at least 77x returns. Stage 6 tokens stand at $0.035 and will rise by 14.28% to $0.04 in Phase 7. Presale has crossed over $15.5M and has accumulated 16,150+ investors, which is indicative of good market optimism. With a $50K bug bounty, a P2C/P2P dual lending platform, and equitable price discovery with Chainlink, MUTM has innovation and growth potential. Buy your tokens now before the next level drives the price up.

