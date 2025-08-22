Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for August 21

The market is back to green, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 4.79%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is on its way to the local resistance of $4,336. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $4,400 area shortly.

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is far from support and resistance levels. The volume is low, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative.

In this regard, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,500 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH has bounced off the support of $4,093. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, there is a high chance to see a test of the $4,800-$5,000 area.

Ethereum is trading at $4,267 at press time.