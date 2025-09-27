The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is totally red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,976. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect a test of the $4,000 zone by tomorrow.  Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has entered a bearish area after breaking the $4,107 level.  You Might Also Like Until the price is below that mark, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect a further decline to the $3,700-$3,800 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $4,107 level. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,600 mark. Ethereum is trading at $3,937 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-september-26-0The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is totally red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,976. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect a test of the $4,000 zone by tomorrow.  Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has entered a bearish area after breaking the $4,107 level.  You Might Also Like Until the price is below that mark, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect a further decline to the $3,700-$3,800 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $4,107 level. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,600 mark. Ethereum is trading at $3,937 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-september-26-0

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 26

2025/09/27 07:09
The market is totally red at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $3,976. However, if the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect a test of the $4,000 zone by tomorrow. 

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has entered a bearish area after breaking the $4,107 level. 

Until the price is below that mark, sellers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this case, one can expect a further decline to the $3,700-$3,800 range.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $4,107 level. If it happens below it, the correction is likely to continue to the $3,600 mark.

Ethereum is trading at $3,937 at press time.

