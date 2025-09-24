Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The platform is […]Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  The platform is […]

Ethereum (ETH) Price to 2x Before the End of 2025, But Traders Are Looking at This Penny Coin for the Next 100x Windfall

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 00:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188-0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,150.94-0.21%

Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized finance, and experts are forecasting the token price to double by the end of 2025 as network upgrades and institutional demand keep driving demand. But while ETH is bringing stability and settled market supremacy, investors seeking much bigger returns are going for Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

The platform is currently in stage 6 of presale at $0.035. Mutuum Finance has raised over $16.2 million and attracted over 16,500 unique investors.

Ethereum’s Price Analysts & Forecast 

The price of Ethereum (ETH) is around $4,480.67, with its 24-hour range between about $4,460.35 and $4,506.69. The network is in healthy shape, especially given future upgrades and rising institutional demand. Although most analysts anticipate that ETH may double by the end of 2025 in healthy conditions, its enormous market cap and already factored-in expectations may dampen how rapidly that will occur. As opposed to the settled and secure profile of ETH, newer DeFi protocol Mutuum Finance has greater percentage return potential as adoption skyrockets. 

Mutuum Finance Grows in Presale 

Mutuum Finance is offering investors the opportunity to become early adopters of the project and buy tokens at significantly lower prices than they will eventually have to pay once the project has been launched. The price per MUTM found in phase 6 is a bargain at $0.035. Presale has gone well with more than $16.2 million raised and more than 16,500 token holders, a sign of optimism and faith on the part of the investors in the project.

Mutuum Finance has initiated an official Bug Bounty Program on CertiK with a reward up to $50,000 USDT. The program invites white-hat hackers, developers, and researchers to try out the codebase for flaws. Bounties are rewarded for bugs of severity degrees so that even minor-level bugs are addressed even before release.

MUTM is a hybrid lending protocol that combines Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models to offer absolute flexibility. The P2C model is used to get the contracts to monitor the market day and night such that the interest rates can be decided. It is developed in such a manner that the investors will earn passive income and the lenders will lend at bare interest rates and the contracts will automatically execute the transaction. P2P model enables lenders and borrowers to communicate directly in real-time without any intermediary. This model provides the potential to lend riskier assets such as meme coins and liberty and efficiency in a trustless setting.

For the sake of accuracy and up-to-date prices, Mutuum Finance relies on Chainlink oracles of top cap token price aggregators USD, ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracles, combined feeds, and on-chain data feeds are also utilized for bear market protection. The stable basis of accurate prices is employed in collateral management, liquidation, and risk calculation towards protocol stability and efficiency regardless of market conditions.

Outperforming Ethereum 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is picking up pace as Ethereum (ETH) stabilizes on the way to the potential 2x in 2025. At just $0.035 in Stage 6, MUTM offers investors much more margin to appreciate, and analysts anticipate a potential 100x upsurge as the utility grows. The fund has already raised $16.2M and onboarded 16,500+ investors, signifying early strong traction. With a $50K CertiK bug bounty,  P2C and P2P lending structures, and Chainlink oracle support, Mutuum Finance balances security, scalability, and utility. Join Stage 6 today and secure MUTM at penny prices before the next phase jump.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
Solana
SOL$216.2-1.80%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000761+5.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8453+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:23
Partager
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.05962-0.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01107-7.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547+1.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-4.54%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18398-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001727+1.05%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission