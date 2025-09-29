Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and 3 Other Coins Millionaires Are Heavily Buying This Week

Crypto markets are buzzing again, and investors with serious capital are making bold moves. A wave of accumulation is happening from Ethereum and Ripple to emerging projects like Little Pepe, Mantle, and WLFI. This week is inspiring because Little Pepe is showing community strength and offering buyers in the presale stage 13 a possible 36.36% gain before launch, while early investors are already up by 120%.

Ethereum (ETH) – The Network That Powers DeFi

Ethereum is still the backbone of decentralized finance and remains a must-have for many millionaires. At the time of writing, the price of ETH is $4,493 according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past week, ETH gained close to 9% and briefly touched above $4,750 before easing slightly.

Onchain activity is rising too, with fees climbing by about 35% and active addresses increasing by 10%. Institutions are also leaning in through staking and ETF interest, making Ethereum a steady play with long-term appeal.

ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) – The Bridge Asset Facing Resistance

Ripple’s XRP remains one of the most traded assets in the market. At the time of writing, the price of XRP is moving around $3.10 and has been struggling to hold above $3.15. Data shows that large holders have quietly increased their positions, which suggests confidence in the token’s future role in cross-border finance. For millionaires buying now, the appeal lies in accumulation during dips while waiting for broader clarity.

XRP price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – Community Strength Meets Real Utility

Among the five coins, Little Pepe is the project that combines meme culture with real substance. The presale is currently in stage 13, with tokens selling at $0.0022. At the time of writing, $26,050,535 has been raised out of $28,775,000, with over 16 billion tokens sold. Stage 12 sold out quickly, and early buyers have already seen gains of 120%. Current investors still have the potential for a 36.36% gain since the launch price is $0.0030. Beyond the numbers, Little Pepe has secured a Certik audit with a score above 95%, is now listed on CoinMarketCap, and is running both a $777k giveaway and a mega giveaway of more than 15 ETH for top buyers across stages 12 to 17. Built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2, it offers ultra-low fees, zero transfer tax, and anti-bot protections, separating it from many meme coins.

Mantle (MNT) – Infrastructure With Quiet Momentum

Mantle has been catching attention after governance upgrades and ecosystem growth. Reports revealed that World Liberty Financial accumulated over 3.5 million MNT tokens valued at around $3 million. At the time of writing, Mantle is trading close to $0.80 and has recorded steady weekly gains, signaling that some whales see it as an extended play on blockchain infrastructure. MNT offers strategic upside for investors betting on Layer 2 solutions beyond Ethereum.

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) – The Speculative Play With Visibility

WLFI is a volatile but attention-grabbing. At the time of writing, the price of WLFI has gained over 13% this week, helped by governance votes that approved token buybacks and burns to reduce supply. Its listing on major exchanges has boosted liquidity but also faces sharp corrections, reminding investors of the risk. Millionaires treat WLFI as a token that can deliver significant gains in the short term if momentum holds.

Closing Thoughts

Ethereum remains the anchor, Ripple remains an accumulation story, Mantle and WLFI bring infrastructure and speculative angles, but Little Pepe ties it all together by giving investors early access to a project with strong community appeal and solid foundations. With the presale at stage 13 almost closing, investors have a final window to capture up to 36.36% gain before launch, while the project’s long-term vision sets it apart. For those looking beyond short-term trades, Little Pepe is the coin that defines the next chapter of community-driven projects backed by real technology.

