Ethereum (ETH) Stakers Pushing Validator Queue Over 11 Days

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 06:51
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00102-13.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018783-8.43%
Wink
LIKE$0.011939-1.83%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0878+4.87%
Ethereum
ETH$4,413.24-6.71%
  • $7 billion stuck in Ethereum (ETH) validator queue
  • Ethereum (ETH) community optimistic after debated ATH

While Ethereum (ETH) validators are unstaking their treasuries en masse, other groups are rushing into the ETH validation ecosystem. This imbalance might signal about mixed sentiment in the large ETH wallets’ segment.

$7 billion stuck in Ethereum (ETH) validator queue

The Ethereum (ETH) validation entry queue — the list of potential validators interested in staking their holdings in order to obtain periodic rewards — started rapidly surging. In just two days, it added over 400,000 ETH and hit a multi-month high over 644,000 Ethers.

Image by Validator Queue

As a result, it takes over 11 days now to withdraw ETH allocations from staking. The last time such an increase in staking period was observed was over two months ago.

At the same time, the Ethereum (ETH) unstaking queue started to calm down following its peak on Aug. 20, 2025. After hitting an unbelievable 970,000 ETH, it has now dropped below 850,000 ETH.

In total, about $7 billion in liquidity is waiting to either join ETH staking mechanism or leave it. It signals the mixed expectations of large ETH market participants.

Ethereum (ETH) community optimistic after debated ATH

The interest in withdrawing is most likely associated with the opportunity to fix profits at the current price level. The interest in locking ETH on validators is, by contrast, a signal of growing optimism about its price performance.

As the ecosystem is saturated, Ethereum (ETH) staking annualized rewards dropped below 3% compared to the normally observed 4%.

As covered by U.Today previously, on some cryptocurrency exchanges, the Ethereum (ETH) price reached its new all-time high last Friday.

You Might Also Like

At the same time, CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap do not confirm the previous ATH from 2021 being smashed for the Ether price.

Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-stakers-pushing-validator-queue-over-11-days

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days