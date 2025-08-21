Ethereum Exit Queue Hits Peak High Since 2022 Proof-of-Stake Transition

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/21 00:30
Ethereum
ETH$4,338.1+4.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-2.75%

This week, Ethereum’s validator exit line hit a record, the biggest since the network shifted to proof-of-stake (PoS) in 2022.

Validator Exit Wait Tops Two Weeks as Ethereum Queue Reaches New High

As of Aug. 20, 2025, roughly 898,000 to 916,000 ethereum ( ETH) is now queued to leave staking—about 28,000 to 28,600 validators at 32 ETH apiece—worth about $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion with ETH prices near $4,200 to $4,300 per coin.

The wait for full withdrawal has stretched to about 15 to 16 days when factoring in a withdrawal-sweep delay of roughly 9.4 days. Processing is pinned at protocol capacity, with exits effectively capped near 1,875 validators per day to keep the network steady.

Ethereum Exit Queue Hits Peak High Since 2022 Proof-of-Stake Transition Source data: theblock.co data page.

The queue swelled in recent weeks: late July showed about 520,000 ETH waiting, climbing to roughly 693,000 ETH by July 25, about 809,000 ETH by Aug. 15, and topping out near 910,461 ETH on Aug. 18–19 before hovering around record marks of above 916,000 on Aug. 20. The subject is also a hot topic on social media channels like X.

Ethereum Exit Queue Hits Peak High Since 2022 Proof-of-Stake Transition

Although exits sped up, staking did not stop. An entry queue of about 230,000 to 268,000 ETH—with a three- to four-day wait—signals steady interest in joining the validator set even as withdrawals rise. Many believe the main driver behind this trend is ETH’s price, with a growing number of holders opting to cash out.

Altogether, Ethereum’s active validator count sits near 1.08 million, with about 35.5 million to 35.6 million ETH staked—around 29% of the circulating supply—forming the base from which the exit churn limit is calculated. The protocol’s guardrails scale with the active validator total to avoid abrupt shifts in the set.

Over the past week, net staked ETH fell by roughly 43,900 ETH (about $178 million), yet total staked balances remain broadly steady as entry and exit flows offset. The figures show no clear increase in exchange inflows that would point to immediate, large-scale selling. At press time, ETH is exchanging hands for around $4,278 per coin.

Many observers tie the elevated queue to several forces—profit-taking after ETH’s price strength, validator consolidation, rotation into restaking and liquid restaking tokens, and liquidity prep around potential staking-enabled products—all within the protocol’s planned exit constraints.

In short, the record exit queue reflects Ethereum’s throttled withdrawal design: processing runs at capacity, entry demand persists, and staking participation stays high even as withdrawals make their way through the system.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It