Ethereum Experiences $8.67 Billion Unstaking Queue As Investors Book Profit-Taking: A Risk Or Opportunity?

The amount of Ethereum (ETH) waiting in the queue to be unstaked has swelled to an unprecedented level as customers seek to cash out annual profits. As per metrics from ValidatorQueue shared today by market analyst Crypto Patel, the ETH unstaking queue has increased to 2,168,091 ETH worth $8.67 billion, currently waiting for withdrawals. Customers requesting to withdraw their staked tokens are expected to wait about 37 days before processing their transactions, highlighting high demand from investors wanting to leave validator positions. Validators, commonly recognized as “stakers,” play important roles in processing transactions, storing data, and adding blocks to Ethereum’s PoS blockchain.

Why Delays in the Ethereum Unstaking Process

The increase in unstaking demands comes amid long-term ETH investors seeking to withdraw their financial gains due to an impressive 49.3% surge in the Ethereum price over the past 12 months. While the swell in Ethereum’s validator exit queue signals bearish sentiment, it signifies investors’ profit-taking and strategic repositioning. Some clients could be unlocking their staked assets to re-enter DeFi to access more dynamic financial offerings.

Recently, the Ethereum staking exit queue turned out to be a thorny concern, with waiting times reaching 37 days compared to Solana’s 2 days. Due to the issue, market participants are wondering whether intense ETH unstaking would affect liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem and market stability. Last week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin clarified the matter, saying that the prolonged withdrawal period is a deliberate move to secure the network, terming it an essential security measure.

Following the hacking incident in the API of Ethereum staking infrastructure provider, Kiln, on 8th September, staked Ether withdrawals have been experiencing delays of up to 42 days. After the incident, Kiln deployed extra safety measures to safeguard client assets and advised customers to expect the withdrawal process to last from 10 days to 42 days, depending on each validator.

Impact on ETH prices

The surging unstaking queue is both an opportunity and a risk for Ethereum’s price. Investors might send their unstaked ETH to exchanges for selling, consequently creating downward pressure on ETH. On the other hand, the unstaking activity could be an indicator of institutions’ interest in piling their ETH into their financial reserves.

ETH’s value currently stands at $3,931.07, down 10.6% and 7.8% over the past week and month, respectively. The contributors to the downturn momentum include general bearish sentiment in the wider crypto market, large investor sell-offs, a slowdown in ETF inflows, and heightened liquidations of leveraged long positions.