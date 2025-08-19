Ethereum Eyes $6K as AI-Powered Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9M

Ethereum is trading above $4,500, with analysts eyeing a potential rally toward $6,000. Technical charts point to steady momentum, while trading volume has kept support intact. At the same time, Ozak AI ($OZ) has drawn attention after its presale raised more than $1.95 million. Ethereum is strong in the market, and Ozak AI is a success story in its fundraising this month, which makes them stand in the limelight.

Ethereum Builds Toward $6,000

Ethereum has maintained a consistent uptrend over recent weeks. Price action shows support holding near $4,400, while resistance has formed just below $4,800. Analysts mentioned that in the event of Ethereum standing above the current levels, the next target is potentially marking $6,000.

Indicators reflect the same outlook. Bollinger Bands point to room for further expansion, while the Relative Strength Index has cooled from overbought levels. As selling pressure subsides, the players in the market practically have a sense of a continuation of the upward moves.

Ethereum has been enjoying a monopoly in the sector of smart contracts, and this has continued to appeal to buyers. The growing popularity of decentralized applications, finance, and staking keeps demand high. As capital flows remain steady, traders view $6,000 as a realistic next milestone if current conditions persist.

Ozak AI Presale Surges Past $1.9 Million

Running in parallel with Ethereum’s rally, Ozak AI has advanced its presale to phase four. The $OZ token price is currently at $0.005, and more than 150 million coins have been sold. The latest fund goal has reached $1.95 million, and the next goal is $0.01.

The project requires a minimum entry of $100, payable in ETH, USDT, or USDC. Its total supply is 10 billion tokens, distributed across several categories:

  • 30% Presale
    30% Ecosystem and Community
  • 20% Future Reserve
  • 10% Liquidity and Listings
  • 10% Team Allocation

This structure emphasizes growth while keeping liquidity and development resources balanced.

AI Integration With Real-World Utility

Ozak AI integrates AI and decentralized infrastructure to deliver financial market predictive analytics on a blockchain. The Ozak Stream Network powers the platform for real-time data processing, Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks for security, and Data Vaults for storage. Users can also deploy custom Prediction Agents without coding knowledge.

By focusing on low-latency data and decentralized storage, Ozak AI reduces the risks of central servers. The scalable implementation implies that the platform will be able to support more participants and traffic when more users adopt it. The $OZ token is used to drive transactions, customize the Prediction Agent, and reward and grant governance rights to a contributor; hence, it does not come in as an outcast in the ecosystem.

Conclusion

Ethereum is heading towards $6,000, which is backed by strong technicals and steady demand. Ozak AI has just crossed $1.95 million in presale funding at $0.005 per token. Both Ethereum and Ozak AI are big players in the current market narrative. Both are being watched closely as we wait for the next big move.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI 

Source: https://finbold.com/ethereum-eyes-6k-as-ai-powered-ozak-ai-presale-surges-past-1-9m/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
