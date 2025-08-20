Ethereum Faces $3.9B Validator Exodus, But Bulls Defend Key $3.9K Level

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 12:30
NEAR
NEAR$2.456-2.30%
BULLS
BULLS$180.35+0.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,181.6-1.13%

Ethereum faces $3.9B validator exits as bulls defend $3.9K support, while institutions expand ETH holdings.

 

Ethereum is entering a decisive trading phase as validator exits and institutional inflows shape its near-term price path. 

Nilesh Rohilla, a global market researcher, posted on X that validator exits surged from 1,920 ETH a month ago to 893,599 ETH, worth over $3.5 billion. The scale of withdrawals has raised concerns among market participants, yet price charts suggest bulls remain focused on defending the $3.9K support zone.

Ethereum Validator Exodus Reaches Record Levels

The Ethereum validator exit queue has expanded to an unprecedented level, with nearly 900,000 ETH awaiting withdrawal. The amount is far higher than seen in previous months and signals a growing trend of validators leaving the network.

While the reasons vary, market watchers point to both profit-taking and regulatory uncertainty as contributing factors. The exits coincide with broader volatility in the cryptocurrency market, where traders remain cautious about liquidity movements.

Ethereum validator exit queue has expanded, Source| validatorqueue

Despite the surge in withdrawals, Ethereum’s proof-of-stake network remains functional. Validators continue to earn rewards, and staking pools are still active, even as some large entities adjust their exposure.

Key Liquidity Zones Around $3.9K and $4.4K

Ether is trading near $4,195 after reaching its highest weekly close in over four years. Analysts suggest the $3,900 to $4,400 range is critical, with strong liquidity zones on both sides.

Market data shows bids stacked below $4,000, forming a cluster of potential support levels. Kiyotaka, a trading platform, described this area as a “giant cluster of resting bids stacked all the way down to $3.9K.”

On the upside, the $4,400 level represents immediate resistance, created by price imbalances from recent moves. A sustained breakout above this level could open the path toward $4,583, setting up a possible rally toward new highs.

Institutional Demand Remains Strong Despite Exits

At the same time that validator exits grow, institutional inflows into Ether remain robust. U.S.-listed spot Ether ETFs recorded net inflows of nearly 649,000 ETH last week, the largest weekly total on record.

Institutional inflows into Ether remain robust, Source| Glassnode

SharpLink Gaming, a sports betting platform, disclosed that it purchased 143,593 ETH worth $667 million at near-record prices. According to its SEC filing, the company now holds 740,760 ETH valued at about $3.2 billion, with most deployed in staking.

BitMine also expanded its holdings, buying 373,000 ETH and boosting its total to 1.52 million ETH. Board chair Thomas Lee noted that this purchase makes BitMine one of the largest Ether treasuries worldwide, second only to Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

The post Ethereum Faces $3.9B Validator Exodus, But Bulls Defend Key $3.9K Level appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000008+10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+3.32%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01194-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-0.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients