Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 15:31
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238-5.09%
DAI
DAI$0.9994-0.01%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1369-8.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.519-1.87%

TLDR

  • Ethereum Foundation launches new dAI Team led by research scientist Davide Crapis to connect blockchain and AI economies
  • Team focuses on enabling AI agents to make payments and coordinate without intermediaries on Ethereum
  • Group continues work on ERC-8004 standard for proving AI agent identity and trust
  • Initiative aims to make Ethereum the settlement layer for autonomous machine transactions
  • Foundation hiring AI researcher and project manager to staff the new specialized unit

The Ethereum Foundation has formed a specialized artificial intelligence research team to position Ethereum as the foundation for autonomous machine transactions. Research scientist Davide Crapis announced the new dAI Team on Monday, outlining plans to merge blockchain technology with AI systems.

The team will pursue two main goals according to Crapis. First, enabling AI agents to conduct payments and coordinate activities without human intermediaries. Second, building a decentralized AI infrastructure that reduces dependence on major technology companies.

Crapis leads the new unit and will connect its work with the Foundation’s protocol development group and ecosystem support division. The team has begun hiring for an AI researcher position and a project manager role to drive coordination efforts.

The dAI Team builds on existing work around ERC-8004, a proposed Ethereum standard co-authored by Crapis. This standard aims to establish identity and reputation systems for autonomous AI agents. The protocol would allow these agents to prove their trustworthiness and coordinate activities without centralized oversight.

AI Agent Infrastructure Development

The Ethereum Foundation sees growing demand for settlement systems as AI agents begin conducting more transactions. Crapis stated that intelligent agents need neutral infrastructure for handling value transfers and reputation management. Ethereum’s censorship resistance and verifiability make it suitable for these functions.

Current blockchain activity supports this vision of expanded use cases. CryptoQuant data shows Ethereum processed 12 million daily smart contract calls on Thursday. The analytics firm noted that network activity remains in expansion mode with record transaction volumes and active addresses.

AI agents operate as programs that make decisions with minimal human supervision. They can execute transactions and perform tasks on behalf of their programmers. Blockchains with programmable features like smart contracts provide suitable environments for these autonomous systems.

The Foundation restructured in 2025 to handle Ethereum’s growth through specialized units. The dAI Team represents part of this shift toward addressing emerging technologies. Previous focus areas included layer-2 scaling solutions and zero-knowledge proof development.

Decentralized AI Stack Goals

Multiple blockchain projects are working to integrate AI and distributed ledger technology. Matchain launched a decentralized AI blockchain in 2024. KiteAI announced an AI-driven blockchain in the Avalanche ecosystem in February 2025.

The Ethereum Foundation’s approach differs by focusing on standards and infrastructure rather than creating new blockchains. The dAI Team will support public goods and projects that combine AI with existing Ethereum capabilities.

Crapis emphasized the mutual benefits of linking AI and Ethereum. He stated that Ethereum makes AI more trustworthy while AI makes Ethereum more useful. This relationship could expand as more autonomous agents require blockchain services.

The team operates under Ethereum’s decentralized acceleration philosophy. This approach prioritizes open and verifiable AI development while maintaining human oversight of intelligent systems. The Foundation aims to prevent AI infrastructure lock-in by major technology companies.

Industry experts see potential for AI agents and blockchain technology to reshape digital commerce. The combination could enable new forms of autonomous economic activity without traditional intermediaries.

The Ethereum Foundation has begun publishing resources for the new team according to Crapis. He stated the Foundation will work with urgency to connect AI developers with the Ethereum ecosystem and accelerate research between the two fields.

The post Ethereum Foundation Bets Big on AI Agents with New Research Team appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession