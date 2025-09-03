Ethereum Foundation dumps 10K ETH as price struggles at $4,300

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/03 19:49
Ethereum
ETH$4,449.13+1.84%

The Ethereum Foundation is once again preparing to part with a portion of its holdings. A planned sale of 10,000 ETH this month has drawn attention from across the crypto community, given its size and timing.

Summary
  • The Ethereum Foundation will sell 10,000 ETH this month.
  • Proceeds from the sale will be used for research, development, community grants, and charitable donations.
  • The sale is part of the Foundation’s structured treasury framework, which includes annual spending limits and quarterly ETH-to-fiat conversions.
  • Large sales by the Foundation, especially during price weakness, have historically drawn community scrutiny.

The Ethereum Foundation announced on X on September 2 that it will sell 10,000 ETH (ETH) this month, worth about $43 million at current prices. In the post, the Foundation said the proceeds will be used for research and development, community grants, and charitable donations, adding that the sale will take place over the coming weeks through centralized exchanges.

The sale is part of a treasury framework the Foundation introduced in June to guide how it manages its reserves. The policy sets annual spending limits and requires the Foundation to keep a multi-year buffer of funds.

It also outlines that ETH will be converted into fiat in scheduled tranches every three months, helping the organization plan its finances more predictably while still supporting ecosystem growth.

The planned dump on a broader trend of ETH sales already seen this year, including a 10,000 ETH over-the-counter transaction with SharpLink Gaming in July. Large-scale sales like these, particularly amid price weakness, have often drawn community scrutiny and debate over timing and market impact.

Amid ETH’s current struggles near $4,300, these concerns have resurfaced. However, the Foundation made it clear that the sales will be executed in multiple smaller trades to reduce market impact and avoid exerting downward pressure on ETH prices. 

ETH price struggles amid pullback

ETH is down about 1.4 % today, trading near $4,316 at press time. This extends its week-long downward trend, bringing its decline over the past seven days to 6.2% according to price data from crypto.news. 

Despite recent weakness, overall momentum remains strong. ETH is still up over 22% on the month, partly driven by a late-August rally that saw it touch fresh price highs above $4,900 after several months of underperformance.

Institutional demand for ETH remains strong, with firms like BitMine Immersion and SharpLink Gaming steadily accumulating billions of dollars’ worth of Ether week after week.

At the same time, Ethereum whales are scooping up on the dip. On-chain data from Santiment shows 260,000 ETH was accumulated in just 24 hours by addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH, signaling continued confidence in ETH’s long-term prospects.

These trends suggest that the planned 10,000 ETH sale by the Foundation may not significantly affect prices. If institutional and whale buying persists, ETH could be positioned for a potential recovery.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,600+0.15%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Partager
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01282-10.41%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Partager
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

DeFi aggregator 1inch has integrated Sonic Chain