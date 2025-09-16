Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team to Drive Blockchain-AI Integration

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:19
B
B$0.53122-1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-10.06%
Capverse
CAP$0.15014-4.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1245-3.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017427-3.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1356-6.74%

Key Notes

  • The dAI Team aims to enable AI agents to conduct payments and coordination without traditional intermediaries on Ethereum.
  • ERC-8004 standard development will provide identity verification and reputation systems for autonomous AI agents across the network.
  • This initiative represents part of Ethereum Foundation’s 2025 restructuring to address emerging technologies beyond finance.

The Ethereum Foundation has established a dedicated artificial intelligence team called the dAI Team, marking a significant step in bridging blockchain technology with the rapidly evolving AI sector. Research scientist Davide Crapis announced the initiative on September 15, mentioning that the foundation wants to position Ethereum

ETH
$4 511



24h volatility:
2.3%


Market cap:
$544.80 B



Vol. 24h:
$35.22 B

as the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the machine economy.

The new unit, led by Crapis, will focus on two primary objectives: enabling AI agents to conduct payments and coordination without intermediaries, and building a decentralized AI stack that reduces dependence on centralized platforms. This strategic move aligns with Ethereum’s core values of neutrality, verifiability, and censorship resistance, making it an ideal foundation for intelligent systems, according to a post by Crapis on X.


dAI Team targets Decentralized AI Infrastructure

The dAI Team’s mission centers on creating an AI economy directly on Ethereum, providing AI agents and robots with mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without the need for traditional intermediaries. This approach promises more efficient and transparent exchanges while reducing risks of monopolization or platform lock-in.

The second focus area involves developing a decentralized AI stack to ensure the future of artificial intelligence does not become controlled by a small group of corporations. Crapis emphasized that Ethereum will provide open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives to current centralized AI infrastructure.

A key near-term priority for the team involves advancing the ERC-8004 standard, which is described as a mechanism to prove the identity and trustworthiness of AI agents. This proposed standard will enable identity and reputation systems for autonomous agents, facilitating coordination without the need for centralized gatekeepers.

The team plans to present the finalized ERC-8004 standard at the Devconnect conference in Buenos Aires this November. This standard serves as a crucial building block for AI agents to discover, verify, and interact with one another across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Restructuring Initiative: Foundation Changes and Future Plans

The dAI Team represents part of the Ethereum Foundation’s broader 2025 restructuring, aimed at handling the network’s growth, with an emphasis on ecosystem acceleration and specialized units addressing emerging technologies. Furthermore, this year, they made significant changes, published a funding report and launched a “Trillion Dollar Security” initiative in May. Also, they are more proactive with their ETH treasury to avoid criticism for selling ETH.

The team will work closely with both the Foundation’s Protocol group and the Ecosystem Support arm to connect protocol improvements with the needs of AI developers. They have been looking into this since February 2025.

The Foundation has begun hiring for the new team; the job postings were published in the same thread as Davide’s post, along with resources to accelerate research at the intersection of blockchain and AI. Crapis indicated the organization plans to work “with purpose and urgency” to connect AI developers with the Ethereum ecosystem while funding public goods and projects that support agent identity, reputation, and coordination.

This development signals Ethereum’s growing ambition to anchor emerging technologies beyond traditional finance, potentially positioning the network as the foundational layer for the future machine-to-machine economy.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, Ethereum News, News


José Rafael Peña Gholam is a cryptocurrency journalist and editor with 9 years of experience in the industry. He wrote at top outlets like CriptoNoticias, BeInCrypto, and CoinDesk. Specializing in Bitcoin, blockchain, and Web3, he creates news, analysis, and educational content for global audiences in both Spanish and English.

José Rafael Peña Gholam on LinkedIn


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/ethereum-foundation-launches-ai-team-to-drive-blockchain-ai-integration/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Partager
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Partager
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Partager
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows