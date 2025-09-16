Ethereum Foundation Launches AI Team, Underscoring Network’s Future Priorities

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:34
NEAR
NEAR$2.626-3.66%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.10905+445.25%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017407-2.13%
DAI
DAI$0.9995--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.136-5.42%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13247+0.02%

In brief

  • The Ethereum Foundation is launching a dedicated “dAI team” to make Ethereum the foundation of AI development and bridge blockchain with AI industries.
  • It has a near-term focus on the ERC-8004 standard enabling AI agents to transact seamlessly across Ethereum, which is debuting at November’s Devconnect conference.
  • The long-term goal is to build decentralized AI infrastructure preventing corporate monopolization, with ongoing Silicon Valley partnerships.

The Ethereum Foundation is launching a full-time team dead set on the network’s latest priority: becoming not just the bedrock of the AI economy, but also of AI software development at large.

The dAI team, named in a nod to Ethereum’s longstanding principles of decentralization and democracy, will focus its efforts both on fostering the development of AI systems within the crypto ecosystem and on bringing top players in the off-chain AI industry onto the network.

“We want to bridge the gap between blockchain organizations and AI organizations,” Davide Crapis, an Ethereum core developer who will lead the dAI team, told Decrypt

The team will initially feature two other full-time roles, which the Ethereum Foundation is currently hiring for.

Crapis said the Ethereum Foundation’s investment in a full-time AI operation shows the organization’s acknowledgement that the sector will be “key” to its long-term sustainability. 

“We are realizing that AI is going to be a big part of the lives of all humans,” he said. “And it’s going to be a large part of Ethereum usage in the future.”

In the near-term, the team will focus on implementing proposals like ERC-8004, which would create a standard for AI agents to seamlessly discover, verify, and transact with each other across the Ethereum ecosystem. 

That proposal, which Ethereum developers hope will cement the network as the de-facto settlement layer for the exploding AI agent economy, is still being finalized. It will be presented in its final form at Devconnect, an Ethereum developer conference to be held in Buenos Aires in November.

Looking ahead to the future, Crapis said his team will be focused on the even larger goal of establishing a decentralized AI stack designed to “make sure the future of AI is not in the hands of a few very powerful corporations.”

That doesn’t mean Ethereum necessarily intends on going to war with OpenAI, though. Crapis says he sees AI as Ethereum’s next DeFi opportunity—one that, after years of grassroots adoption, eventually attracts even once-hesitant centralized institutions.

“The focus needs to be on building the best decentralized technology we can offer,” the developer said. 

“Ethereum’s infrastructure has so far been focused mostly on finance,” he continued. “It needs to be very usable for AI as well.”

Already, the Ethereum Foundation’s dAI team is engaged in research collaborations with major Silicon Valley companies, which Crapis said will be announced in due time.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/339352/ethereum-foundation-ai-team-underscoring-networks-future-priorities

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Strategy, the company formerly known as MicroStrategy, has announced its seventh consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the cryptocurrency. The firm disclosed the acquisition of 525 BTC for $60.2 million, paying an average of $114,562 per coin. With this move, Strategy’s total holdings now stand at 638,985 BTC, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,066.85-0.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-3.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+2.96%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/16 06:30
Partager
Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

Earlier this month the company registered an Avalanche trust in Delaware, a preliminary step toward launching the product.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005261-4.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 05:32
Partager
73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

A recent poll revealed that investors aged 24 to 45 see Bitcoin as a potential for “exponential upside” over gold. A survey of 730 Gen Z and Millennial investors by financial advisory giant deVere Group found that 73% of respondents preferred Bitcoin. According to deVere CEO, Nigel Green, Bitcoin and gold are not rivals but “ radically different assets ” and solve different problems. “Gold is stability. Bitcoin is growth. If you want to build and protect wealth over the long term, you should be holding both.” The survey aligns with several other studies that imply a seismic shift from traditional investments toward Bitcoin’s dominance as a safe-haven asset. For instance, on-chain analytics company CryptoQuant revealed in January that over 60% of cryptocurrency investors are aged between 25 and 44 years old. “The momentum behind Bitcoin among younger investors is undeniable ,” says Green. “They see it as digital gold – borderless, accessible, and aligned with the future.” Bitcoin Enthusiasm is Growing Younger investors view Bitcoin as a “cornerstone of modern portfolios,” the survey noted . The younger cohort gets attracted to transparency, portability, and potential for exponential surge. Respondents also said that Bitcoin’s operation outside the traditional banking system is a notable advantage. “This generation is right to question the old models. But diversification is timeless,” said Green. Last week, the CEO of Bitwise Asset Management, Hunter Horsley, posted on X, comparing Bitcoin to US Treasuries, rather than gold. “I don’t think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being gold,” he wrote. “Rather, I think Bitcoin’s competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and other governments’ bonds.” I don't think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being gold. They're both apolitical stores of value. Gold lower vol, Bitcoin higher vol. Investors seeking apolitical SOVs will like both. Rather, I think Bitcoin's competition is going to end up being U.S. Treasuries and… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) June 20, 2025 Gold, Bitcoin Together Offer Balance According to Nigel Green, having uncorrelated assets in portfolios is a pathway for building true resilience. “Gold and Bitcoin together offer that balance,” he said. He also stressed that Bitcoin is moving toward broader acceptance, particularly after spot ETFs and broader corporate adoption, adding legitimacy and fresh demand. “We’re living through a rare convergence,” Green added. “You have the old guard doubling down on gold, and the new guard surging into Bitcoin. Both are being driven by the same core fear: erosion of purchasing power. That should be a wake-up call.”
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.29%
Union
U$0.00954-13.97%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/23 17:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy Buys 525 Bitcoin as Capital Group’s Bitcoin Bet Hits $6 Billion

Crypto asset manager Bitwise files S-1 for Avalanche ETF

73% of Youngsters Favour Bitcoin for Long-Term Investment Over Gold: Study

ETH's strong rebound drives the Ethereum staking track to heat up, and the leading protocols accelerate market recovery

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum