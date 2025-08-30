Ethereum Foundation pauses Ecosystem Support Program’s open grant applications

The Ethereum Foundation is pausing all open grants applications as the entity’s Ecosystem Support Program transitions to a new growth chapter.

The Ecosystem Support Program awarded over $13 million to 105 projects in 2024.

The Ethereum Foundation, a key player in the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain ecosystem, is taking a new approach in the support for builders.

On Aug. 29, the EF announced that the Ethereum Support Program, which launched as a grants program in 2018 and aimed at offering grants to projects helping to advance Ethereum’s growth, is taking a new direction.

The move follows a recent overhaul of the foundation’s vision and approach to ecosystem development.

EF is looking at a structure aimed at streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency, hence a more proactive funding model for builders, according to the update. Latest changes follow the foundation’s shake up of its structure in June 2025, including cutting of the core team amid broader reorganization.

Funding Ethereum’s builders

Evolving the funding model aligns with Ethereum’s growth, which currently sees over $91 billion in total value locked in decentralized finance and more than $148 billion in stablecoin market cap. Scaling this network amid developer activity aimed at accelerating adoption necessitates that the funding approach mirrors the traction.

In 2024, the grants program saw nearly $3 million in funding awarded to 105 projects, including across developer tooling, data and analytics, research and education. Specific projects that benefited included Commit-Boost, BundleBear, Web3Bridge and Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress.

Although open grant applications are temporarily paused, the Ethereum Foundation through the ESP team plans to continue support for all active grant beneficiaries. The team will also share more details for the new model and refined priorities in the fourth quarter of 2025.