Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants Program to Refocus Ecosystem Strategy

2025/08/30 04:00
TLDR

  • Ethereum Halts Grants, Shifts to Strategic, Curated Ecosystem Funding
  • ESP Paused as Ethereum Refines Its Grantmaking for Greater Impact
  • Ethereum Targets Scaling, Drops Open Grants for Focused Support
  • Ethereum Cuts Grant Volume to Boost Network Interop and Efficiency
  • Ethereum Streamlines Grant Model, Eyes Long-Term Ecosystem Resilience

The Ethereum Foundation has paused its Ecosystem Support Program to overhaul its grantmaking strategy and streamline funding operations. The pause affects open grant applications, allowing the Foundation to adopt a more focused, curated funding model. This move comes after the foundation awarded millions to over 100 projects since 2018 under the now-suspended open application model.

Ethereum Foundation Refines Ecosystem Support Model

The Ethereum Foundation aims to shift from a reactive funding approach to a proactive model based on strategic priorities. In 2024, the Foundation funded 105 initiatives with nearly $3 million before halting open applications. Despite the pause, the Foundation will continue to support existing grantees and projects through non-financial resources.

This change follows operational constraints caused by a lean team and high volumes of grant submissions. Consequently, the Ethereum Foundation recognized the need to streamline its resources for long-term impact. The updated system will allow more precise allocation toward high-leverage initiatives aligned with Ethereum’s roadmap.

Strategic Priorities Focus on Scaling and Interoperability

The Ethereum Foundation confirmed that its future grant strategy will prioritize infrastructure, interoperability, and developer tooling. The team identified fragmentation across layer-2 networks as a critical challenge that demands coordinated support. Therefore, future grants will target scalable solutions that improve user experience across Ethereum’s expanding ecosystem.

This strategy shift aligns with Ethereum’s growing competition from faster, lower-cost blockchains like Solana and Avalanche. To maintain its leadership, the Ethereum Foundation will support initiatives that strengthen network performance and accessibility. Upcoming plans include clear funding methodologies and updated strategic goals expected in Q4 2025.

The Ethereum Foundation recently implemented a new treasury policy that outlines spending buffers and operational disclosures. The Foundation intends to reduce spending from 15% of treasury funds to a sustainable 5% annually. This financial framework ensures longevity while still enabling significant investment in public goods.

Curated Grants to Replace Open Applications

The Ethereum Foundation awarded over $3 million through the Ecosystem Support Program in 2024 alone. Key initiatives included Commit-Boost, BundleBear, and the Ethereum Cypherpunk Congress, each advancing the ecosystem’s technical and community layers. However, internal assessments revealed a need better to align grants with the Ethereum Foundation’s evolving mission.

Open grant submissions are paused, but support for public goods and technical development will continue under a more focused model. The Foundation assured stakeholders that the ESP remains active, although in a refined form that prioritizes impact over volume. Office hours and guidance remain available for builders needing assistance.

This transformation marks a new chapter for the Ethereum Foundation, which seeks to empower developers better and improve Ethereum’s resilience. More updates on funding criteria and ecosystem priorities are expected later in the year. The Foundation’s mission remains to foster sustainable, open-source growth across Ethereum’s global infrastructure.

 

