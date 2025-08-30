Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Refocus on Strategic Goals

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/30 05:16
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-3.91%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000645-6.65%

TLDR

  • The Ethereum Foundation has temporarily paused open grant applications to realign its Ecosystem Support Program with strategic priorities.
  • The foundation aims to move from a reactive model to a proactive one, supporting long-term goals for the Ethereum ecosystem.
  • In 2024, the Ethereum Foundation awarded $3M to 105 projects that focused on developer tools, research, and community-building initiatives.
  • The pause allows the Ethereum Foundation to streamline its approach and focus resources on the most critical ecosystem needs.
  • Active grantees will continue to receive support during this transition, and office hours will remain available for non-financial assistance.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has temporarily suspended its open grant applications. The pause will allow the foundation to realign its Ecosystem Support Program (ESP) with strategic priorities. The foundation aims to improve its impact on the Ethereum ecosystem and public goods.

Ethereum Foundation Plans to Realign Grant Strategy

Since its launch in 2018, the Ethereum Foundation’s grant program has supported projects strengthening the Ethereum ecosystem. In 2024, the EF granted around $3M to 105 projects, such as developer tools, research, and community events. These initiatives have been crucial in growing the Ethereum community, and the EF continues to recognize their importance.

The foundation has streamlined its processes to improve efficiency. However, the growing volume of grant applications has stretched the team’s resources thin. As a result, the EF has found itself reacting to demands rather than proactively supporting strategic initiatives.

The foundation now acknowledges the need to shift its approach. According to the EF, “The high volume of inbound applications has consumed most of our time and resources.” This shift is essential to ensure that the program can focus on the most critical needs of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Realigning with Strategic Priorities

The Ethereum Foundation’s focus will now be on refining the ESP’s priorities and approach. This realignment will allow the foundation to move from a reactive to a proactive model. The foundation intends to align its grant-making with long-term ecosystem goals and support Ethereum’s future growth.

While open applications are paused, the EF will continue supporting active grantees. The foundation has promised to remain available through office hours for those seeking non-financial assistance. It reassured stakeholders that this shift will not deviate from its commitment to public goods and ecosystem support.

The EF emphasized that it will continue funding Ethereum public goods through the redesigned grant program. A new approach will be announced in the future to guide the program’s direction. The changes aim better to support Ethereum’s builders, researchers, and contributors.

The Ethereum Foundation sees this pause as an opportunity to strengthen its support for the ecosystem. By realigning its focus, the EF hopes to improve its effectiveness in funding and supporting key projects. This shift reflects the foundation’s evolving strategy and its commitment to Ethereum’s future development.

The post Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants to Refocus on Strategic Goals appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

Germany just blew another chance to pull itself out of the ditch. On Friday, new economic data from Destatis showed rising inflation, surging unemployment, and no sign of recovery in sight, as the country braces for the full blowback from Donald Trump’s latest trade squeeze. The inflation rate climbed to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377-2.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.07107-3.42%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02494-5.95%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/30 06:25
Partager
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3102-3.24%
TROLL
TROLL$0.00000000414-4.29%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01862-7.17%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Partager
SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

For years, people have talked about using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, but it’s always felt complicated until now. SpacePay is finally making it simple. This London-based startup is building a payment system that lets you use crypto the same way you use cash or cards in real stores, with zero hassle. The idea behind SpacePay.. The post SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-5.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004388-5.34%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000066-6.51%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 03:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Germany’s inflation rose to 2.1% in August, beating forecasts and putting pressure on households

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

APY up to 9%, 20 types of stablecoins with yield

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi