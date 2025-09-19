Ethereum Foundation pledges $500K annual donation match for blockchain research

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 03:07
CROSS
CROSS$0.25037+6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455+1.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.16602+2.05%

Key Takeaways

  • The Ethereum Foundation will match up to $500,000 in annual donations for the new Columbia-Ethereum Research Center.
  • The Center focuses on blockchain protocol design and will be located at Columbia University, strengthening academic ties to Ethereum development.

The Ethereum Foundation will provide $500,000 annually to match donations for the Columbia-Ethereum Research Center on Blockchain Protocol Design, a new interdisciplinary research hub at Columbia University.

The matching funds aim to support protocol design research that could advance blockchain infrastructure development. The partnership establishes Columbia as another major academic institution collaborating with the foundation on blockchain technology advancement.

The Ethereum Foundation has allocated over $30 million in grants in recent quarters to support blockchain research and development, including initiatives in protocol design and security. The organization has a history of funding academic partnerships, such as previous grants to Brown University for cross-chain transaction research.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-foundation-matches-500k-donations-for-columbia-blockchain-research/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025